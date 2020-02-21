How to watch Magic vs. Mavericks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Orlando

Current Records: Dallas 33-22; Orlando 24-31

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Orlando Magic will meet up at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Amway Center. Dallas struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.44 points per game.

The Mavericks strolled past the Sacramento Kings with points to spare last Wednesday, taking the contest 130-111. Dallas can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Luka Doncic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 33 points, 12 rebounds, and eight dimes, and power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 13 boards in addition to five dimes.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Orlando ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 116-112 win over the Detroit Pistons. Orlando's power forward Aaron Gordon was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 25 points and nine assists along with nine boards.

Dallas is now 33-22 while Orlando sits at 24-31. Dallas is 15-17 after wins this year, Orlando 10-13.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.79

Odds

The Mavericks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Dallas have won five out of their last nine games against Orlando.