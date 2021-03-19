Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Orlando

Current Records: Brooklyn 28-13; Orlando 13-27

What to Know

The Orlando Magic haven't won a contest against the Brooklyn Nets since July 31 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Orlando is getting right back to it as they host Brooklyn at 8 p.m. ET March 19 at Amway Center. The Nets should still be riding high after a win, while the Magic will be looking to get back in the win column.

Orlando was just a bucket short of a victory on Thursday and fell 94-93 to the New York Knicks. Shooting guard Evan Fournier (23 points) was the top scorer for Orlando.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn bagged a 124-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 40-25 deficit. The Nets' shooting guard James Harden was on fire, posting a triple-double on 40 points, 15 dimes, and ten boards. That's the third consecutive matchup in which The Beard has had at least ten assists. Harden's points were the most he has had all year.

The Magic are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Orlando's loss took them down to 13-27 while Brooklyn's win pulled them up to 28-13. Allowing an average of 115.29 points per game, the Nets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nets, as the game opened with the Nets as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Orlando have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Brooklyn.