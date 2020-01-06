How to watch Magic vs. Nets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Orlando

Current Records: Brooklyn 16-18; Orlando 16-20

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Amway Center. Brooklyn staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

The contest between the Nets and the Toronto Raptors on Saturday was not particularly close, with the Nets falling 121-102. PG Spencer Dinwiddie (23 points) was the top scorer for Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, Orlando received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 109-96 to the Utah Jazz. G Terrence Ross (24 points) and C Nikola Vucevic (22 points) were the top scorers for Orlando. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Vucevic.

Orlando is now 16-20 while Brooklyn sits at 16-18. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Nets enter the matchup with 48.4 rebounds per game on average, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, the Magic are stumbling into the game with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.70

Odds

The Magic are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Orlando have won eight out of their last 14 games against Brooklyn.