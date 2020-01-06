How to watch Magic vs. Nets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Magic vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Orlando
Current Records: Brooklyn 16-18; Orlando 16-20
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Amway Center. Brooklyn staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.
The contest between the Nets and the Toronto Raptors on Saturday was not particularly close, with the Nets falling 121-102. PG Spencer Dinwiddie (23 points) was the top scorer for Brooklyn.
Meanwhile, Orlando received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 109-96 to the Utah Jazz. G Terrence Ross (24 points) and C Nikola Vucevic (22 points) were the top scorers for Orlando. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Vucevic.
Orlando is now 16-20 while Brooklyn sits at 16-18. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Nets enter the matchup with 48.4 rebounds per game on average, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, the Magic are stumbling into the game with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.3 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.70
Odds
The Magic are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 212
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Orlando have won eight out of their last 14 games against Brooklyn.
- Feb 02, 2019 - Orlando 102 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Jan 23, 2019 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Orlando 110
- Jan 18, 2019 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Orlando 115
- Mar 28, 2018 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Orlando 104
- Jan 01, 2018 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Orlando 95
- Oct 24, 2017 - Orlando 125 vs. Brooklyn 121
- Oct 20, 2017 - Brooklyn 126 vs. Orlando 121
- Apr 06, 2017 - Orlando 115 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Apr 01, 2017 - Brooklyn 121 vs. Orlando 111
- Dec 16, 2016 - Orlando 118 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Mar 29, 2016 - Orlando 139 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Jan 08, 2016 - Orlando 83 vs. Brooklyn 77
- Dec 30, 2015 - Orlando 100 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Dec 14, 2015 - Orlando 105 vs. Brooklyn 82
