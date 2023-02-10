Through 0 Quarter

The experts predicted a win for the Denver Nuggets, but it's no sure thing at this point. They currently hold a 2 to nothing lead over the Orlando Magic. A victory for Orlando would counteract both their recent defeat and Denver's recent win.

Who's Playing

Denver @ Orlando

Current Records: Denver 38-17; Orlando 22-33

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets are 12-3 against the Orlando Magic since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center. Denver won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Nuggets simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday, as they easily beat the Minnesota Timberwolves at home 146-112. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 79-48. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who posted a triple-double on 20 points, 16 dimes, and 12 boards. That's the fourth consecutive matchup in which Jokic has had at least ten assists.

Meanwhile, Orlando was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 102-98 to the New York Knicks. The losing side was boosted by point guard Markelle Fultz, who had 21 points and six assists.

Denver is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Nov. 22 easily too and instead slipped up with a 110-108. In other words, don't count Orlando out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.50

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 6-point favorite.

Series History

Denver have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Orlando.