How to watch Magic vs. Nuggets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Orlando (home) vs. Denver (away)

Current Records: Orlando 2-3; Denver 3-2

Last Season Records: Orlando 42-40; Denver 54-28

What to Know

Orlando is 2-6 against Denver since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center. Orlando has a defense that allows only 99.6 points per game, so Denver's offense will have their work cut out for them.

There's no need to mince words: the Magic lost to Milwaukee on Friday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 123-91. The over/under? 214. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

On Thursday, Denver lost to New Orleans by a decisive 122-107 margin. One thing holding the Nuggets back was the mediocre play of SG Malik Beasley, who did not have his best game; he finished with 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Orlando aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a 4-point favorite against the Magic.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 202

Series History

Denver have won six out of their last eight games against Orlando.