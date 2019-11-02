How to watch Magic vs. Nuggets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Magic vs. Nuggets basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando (home) vs. Denver (away)
Current Records: Orlando 2-3; Denver 3-2
Last Season Records: Orlando 42-40; Denver 54-28
What to Know
Orlando is 2-6 against Denver since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center. Orlando has a defense that allows only 99.6 points per game, so Denver's offense will have their work cut out for them.
There's no need to mince words: the Magic lost to Milwaukee on Friday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 123-91. The over/under? 214. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
On Thursday, Denver lost to New Orleans by a decisive 122-107 margin. One thing holding the Nuggets back was the mediocre play of SG Malik Beasley, who did not have his best game; he finished with 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Orlando aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a 4-point favorite against the Magic.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 202
Series History
Denver have won six out of their last eight games against Orlando.
- Dec 05, 2018 - Denver 124 vs. Orlando 118
- Nov 23, 2018 - Denver 112 vs. Orlando 87
- Dec 08, 2017 - Denver 103 vs. Orlando 89
- Nov 11, 2017 - Denver 125 vs. Orlando 107
- Jan 16, 2017 - Denver 125 vs. Orlando 112
- Dec 10, 2016 - Denver 121 vs. Orlando 113
- Mar 15, 2016 - Orlando 116 vs. Denver 110
- Dec 08, 2015 - Orlando 85 vs. Denver 74
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
LeBron looked like old self vs. Dallas
The numbers haven't always been there this season, but LeBron just proved he can still bring...
-
Rivers: 'We're not playing any defense'
Houston might have beaten Brooklyn if it had just made a few more 3s, but its defense is already...
-
What Tatum's game-winner says about C's
Boston's wealth of perimeter options are built to keep things simple
-
Derrick Rose gets MVP chants in Chicago
Derrick Rose got a very warm welcome by his hometown fans
-
Temple has life in NBA figured out
Temple, who's bounced around the league, is ready to pass on his wealth of knowledge to future...
-
LeBron responds to question about Doncic
The Lakers will have to try to slow down Doncic and the Mavs on Friday night
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans