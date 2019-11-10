How to watch Magic vs. Pacers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Magic vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando (home) vs. Indiana (away)
Current Records: Orlando 3-6; Indiana 5-4
What to Know
The Orlando Magic will stay at home another game and welcome the Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Amway Center. Orlando has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Orlando's and Memphis' contest last week was close at halftime, but the Magic turned on the heat in the second half with 67 points. The Magic really took it to Memphis for a full four quarters, racking up an 118-86 victory. No one put up better numbers for the Magic than C Nikola Vucevic, who really brought his A game. He dropped a double-double on 23 points and 16 rebounds in addition to six assists.
Meanwhile, Indiana didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Detroit Pistons, but they still walked away with an 112-106 win.
Orlando is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Magic to 3-6 and Indiana to 5-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Magic and the Pacers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Magic are a 4-point favorite against the Pacers.
Over/Under: 204
Series History
Indiana have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Orlando.
- Mar 30, 2019 - Orlando 121 vs. Indiana 116
- Mar 02, 2019 - Orlando 117 vs. Indiana 112
- Jan 31, 2019 - Orlando 107 vs. Indiana 100
- Dec 07, 2018 - Indiana 112 vs. Orlando 90
- Jan 27, 2018 - Indiana 114 vs. Orlando 112
- Nov 27, 2017 - Indiana 121 vs. Orlando 109
- Nov 20, 2017 - Indiana 105 vs. Orlando 97
- Apr 08, 2017 - Indiana 127 vs. Orlando 112
- Feb 01, 2017 - Indiana 98 vs. Orlando 88
- Jan 01, 2017 - Indiana 117 vs. Orlando 104
- Nov 14, 2016 - Indiana 88 vs. Orlando 69
- Mar 31, 2016 - Orlando 114 vs. Indiana 94
- Feb 21, 2016 - Indiana 105 vs. Orlando 102
- Jan 06, 2016 - Indiana 95 vs. Orlando 86
- Nov 09, 2015 - Indiana 97 vs. Orlando 84
