How to watch Magic vs. Pacers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Orlando (home) vs. Indiana (away)

Current Records: Orlando 3-6; Indiana 5-4

What to Know

The Orlando Magic will stay at home another game and welcome the Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Amway Center. Orlando has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Orlando's and Memphis' contest last week was close at halftime, but the Magic turned on the heat in the second half with 67 points. The Magic really took it to Memphis for a full four quarters, racking up an 118-86 victory. No one put up better numbers for the Magic than C Nikola Vucevic, who really brought his A game. He dropped a double-double on 23 points and 16 rebounds in addition to six assists.

Meanwhile, Indiana didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Detroit Pistons, but they still walked away with an 112-106 win.

Orlando is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Magic to 3-6 and Indiana to 5-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Magic and the Pacers clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Magic are a 4-point favorite against the Pacers.

Over/Under: 204

Series History

Indiana have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Orlando.