Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Orlando

Current Records: New Orleans 25-33; Orlando 18-40

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are 2-9 against the Orlando Magic since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. New Orleans will square off against Orlando on the road at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center. The Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.41 points per contest.

New Orleans was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 134-129 to the Brooklyn Nets. New Orleans' defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Zion Williamson, who had 33 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, Orlando ended up a good deal behind the Atlanta Hawks when they played on Tuesday, losing 112-96. Point guard Cole Anthony (17 points) and center Wendell Carter Jr. (17 points) were the top scorers for Orlando.

The Pelicans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Orlando have won nine out of their last 11 games against New Orleans.