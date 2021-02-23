Who's Playing

Detroit @ Orlando

Current Records: Detroit 8-22; Orlando 13-18

What to Know

The Orlando Magic's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Amway Center. Orlando is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Detroit is out to make up for these teams' game on Sunday. The Magic took their matchup against the Pistons 105-96. It was another big night for Orlando's center Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 37 points and 12 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Vucevic has had at least ten rebounds.

Orlando is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Orlando's victory brought them up to 13-18 while the Pistons' defeat pulled them down to 8-22. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Magic have only been able to knock down 43.20% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Detroit has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 43.50% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Magic are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Detroit have won nine out of their last 17 games against Orlando.