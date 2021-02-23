Who's Playing
Detroit @ Orlando
Current Records: Detroit 8-22; Orlando 13-18
What to Know
The Orlando Magic's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Amway Center. Orlando is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Detroit is out to make up for these teams' game on Sunday. The Magic took their matchup against the Pistons 105-96. It was another big night for Orlando's center Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 37 points and 12 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Vucevic has had at least ten rebounds.
Orlando is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Orlando's victory brought them up to 13-18 while the Pistons' defeat pulled them down to 8-22. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Magic have only been able to knock down 43.20% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Detroit has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 43.50% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. It could be a slow night.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Magic are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Detroit have won nine out of their last 17 games against Orlando.
- Feb 21, 2021 - Orlando 105 vs. Detroit 96
- Feb 12, 2020 - Orlando 116 vs. Detroit 112
- Nov 25, 2019 - Detroit 103 vs. Orlando 88
- Mar 28, 2019 - Detroit 115 vs. Orlando 98
- Jan 16, 2019 - Detroit 120 vs. Orlando 115
- Dec 30, 2018 - Orlando 109 vs. Detroit 107
- Nov 07, 2018 - Detroit 103 vs. Orlando 96
- Mar 02, 2018 - Orlando 115 vs. Detroit 106
- Dec 28, 2017 - Orlando 102 vs. Detroit 89
- Dec 17, 2017 - Detroit 114 vs. Orlando 110
- Apr 12, 2017 - Orlando 113 vs. Detroit 109
- Mar 24, 2017 - Orlando 115 vs. Detroit 87
- Dec 04, 2016 - Orlando 98 vs. Detroit 92
- Oct 28, 2016 - Detroit 108 vs. Orlando 82
- Apr 06, 2016 - Detroit 108 vs. Orlando 104
- Mar 23, 2016 - Detroit 118 vs. Orlando 102
- Jan 04, 2016 - Detroit 115 vs. Orlando 89