How to watch Magic vs. Pistons: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Orlando

Current Records: Detroit 19-37; Orlando 23-31

What to Know

The Orlando Magic haven't won a matchup against the Detroit Pistons since Dec. 30 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Orlando has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Detroit at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center. The Magic should still be riding high after a victory, while the Pistons will be looking to right the ship.

Orlando was able to grind out a solid win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, winning 135-126. It was another big night for Orlando's center Nikola Vucevic, who had 24 points and nine assists along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Detroit received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 87-76 to the Charlotte Hornets. One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of point guard Reggie Jackson, who did not have his best game; he finished with only eight points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Orlando's victory brought them up to 23-31 while Detroit's defeat pulled them down to 19-37. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Orlando comes into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 105.3. Less enviably, the Pistons have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Detroit have won nine out of their last 15 games against Orlando.