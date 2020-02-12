How to watch Magic vs. Pistons: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Magic vs. Pistons basketball game
Who's Playing
Detroit @ Orlando
Current Records: Detroit 19-37; Orlando 23-31
What to Know
The Orlando Magic haven't won a matchup against the Detroit Pistons since Dec. 30 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Orlando has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Detroit at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center. The Magic should still be riding high after a victory, while the Pistons will be looking to right the ship.
Orlando was able to grind out a solid win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, winning 135-126. It was another big night for Orlando's center Nikola Vucevic, who had 24 points and nine assists along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Detroit received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 87-76 to the Charlotte Hornets. One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of point guard Reggie Jackson, who did not have his best game; he finished with only eight points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
Orlando's victory brought them up to 23-31 while Detroit's defeat pulled them down to 19-37. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Orlando comes into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 105.3. Less enviably, the Pistons have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Detroit have won nine out of their last 15 games against Orlando.
- Nov 25, 2019 - Detroit 103 vs. Orlando 88
- Mar 28, 2019 - Detroit 115 vs. Orlando 98
- Jan 16, 2019 - Detroit 120 vs. Orlando 115
- Dec 30, 2018 - Orlando 109 vs. Detroit 107
- Nov 07, 2018 - Detroit 103 vs. Orlando 96
- Mar 02, 2018 - Orlando 115 vs. Detroit 106
- Dec 28, 2017 - Orlando 102 vs. Detroit 89
- Dec 17, 2017 - Detroit 114 vs. Orlando 110
- Apr 12, 2017 - Orlando 113 vs. Detroit 109
- Mar 24, 2017 - Orlando 115 vs. Detroit 87
- Dec 04, 2016 - Orlando 98 vs. Detroit 92
- Oct 28, 2016 - Detroit 108 vs. Orlando 82
- Apr 06, 2016 - Detroit 108 vs. Orlando 104
- Mar 23, 2016 - Detroit 118 vs. Orlando 102
- Jan 04, 2016 - Detroit 115 vs. Orlando 89
