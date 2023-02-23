Who's Playing

Detroit @ Orlando

Current Records: Detroit 15-44; Orlando 24-35

What to Know

This Thursday, the Detroit Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.86 points per game. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Orlando Magic will meet up at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Amway Center. The odds don't look promising for Detroit, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

The Pistons ended up a good deal behind the Boston Celtics when they played last Wednesday, losing 127-109. The losing side was boosted by small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who had 28 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Orlando came up short against the Toronto Raptors last week, falling 123-113. The Magic's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Jalen Suggs, who had 24 points, and center Wendell Carter Jr., who had 26 points and five assists along with six boards. Suggs' performance made up for a slower contest against the Chicago Bulls last week.

Everything went Detroit's way against Orlando in the teams' previous meeting last December as they made off with a 121-101 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Detroit since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Magic are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Detroit have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Orlando.