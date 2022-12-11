Who's Playing

Toronto @ Orlando

Current Records: Toronto 13-13; Orlando 7-20

What to Know

The Orlando Magic will take on the Toronto Raptors at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at home. The Magic should still be riding high after a victory, while Toronto will be looking to regain their footing.

The Raptors are out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Friday. Orlando sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 113-109 win. Among those leading the charge for them was guard Franz Wagner, who had 34 points in addition to five rebounds.

Despite Orlando winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Toronto as a 6.5-point favorite. Orlando is currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Magic are now 7-20 while the Raptors sit at 13-13. Two stats to keep an eye on: Orlando has allowed their opponents an average of 8.4 steals per game, the fifth most in the league. To make matters even worse for Orlando, Toronto comes into the game boasting the most steals per game in the league at ten. In other words, Orlando will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Raptors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 23 out of their last 31 games against Orlando.