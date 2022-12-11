Who's Playing
Toronto @ Orlando
Current Records: Toronto 13-13; Orlando 7-20
What to Know
The Orlando Magic will take on the Toronto Raptors at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at home. The Magic should still be riding high after a victory, while Toronto will be looking to regain their footing.
The Raptors are out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Friday. Orlando sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 113-109 win. Among those leading the charge for them was guard Franz Wagner, who had 34 points in addition to five rebounds.
Despite Orlando winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Toronto as a 6.5-point favorite. Orlando is currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Magic are now 7-20 while the Raptors sit at 13-13. Two stats to keep an eye on: Orlando has allowed their opponents an average of 8.4 steals per game, the fifth most in the league. To make matters even worse for Orlando, Toronto comes into the game boasting the most steals per game in the league at ten. In other words, Orlando will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Raptors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won 23 out of their last 31 games against Orlando.
- Dec 09, 2022 - Orlando 113 vs. Toronto 109
- Dec 03, 2022 - Toronto 121 vs. Orlando 108
- Apr 01, 2022 - Toronto 102 vs. Orlando 89
- Mar 04, 2022 - Orlando 103 vs. Toronto 97
- Oct 29, 2021 - Toronto 110 vs. Orlando 109
- Apr 16, 2021 - Toronto 113 vs. Orlando 102
- Feb 02, 2021 - Toronto 123 vs. Orlando 108
- Jan 31, 2021 - Toronto 115 vs. Orlando 102
- Aug 05, 2020 - Toronto 109 vs. Orlando 99
- Nov 29, 2019 - Toronto 90 vs. Orlando 83
- Nov 20, 2019 - Toronto 113 vs. Orlando 97
- Oct 28, 2019 - Toronto 104 vs. Orlando 95
- Apr 23, 2019 - Toronto 115 vs. Orlando 96
- Apr 21, 2019 - Toronto 107 vs. Orlando 85
- Apr 19, 2019 - Toronto 98 vs. Orlando 93
- Apr 16, 2019 - Toronto 111 vs. Orlando 82
- Apr 13, 2019 - Orlando 104 vs. Toronto 101
- Apr 01, 2019 - Toronto 121 vs. Orlando 109
- Feb 24, 2019 - Orlando 113 vs. Toronto 98
- Dec 28, 2018 - Orlando 116 vs. Toronto 87
- Nov 20, 2018 - Toronto 93 vs. Orlando 91
- Apr 08, 2018 - Toronto 112 vs. Orlando 101
- Mar 20, 2018 - Toronto 93 vs. Orlando 86
- Feb 28, 2018 - Toronto 117 vs. Orlando 104
- Mar 27, 2017 - Toronto 131 vs. Orlando 112
- Feb 03, 2017 - Orlando 102 vs. Toronto 94
- Jan 29, 2017 - Orlando 114 vs. Toronto 113
- Dec 18, 2016 - Toronto 109 vs. Orlando 79
- Mar 20, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Orlando 100
- Jan 14, 2016 - Toronto 106 vs. Orlando 103
- Nov 06, 2015 - Orlando 92 vs. Toronto 87