Who's Playing

Houston @ Orlando

Current Records: Houston 14-42; Orlando 18-38

What to Know

This Sunday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.02 points per matchup. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Amway Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Houston found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 128-99 punch to the gut against the Denver Nuggets this past Friday. The Rockets were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 69-49. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from small forward Jae'Sean Tate, who had 21 points and five assists along with five boards, and power forward Kelly Olynyk, who had 23 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Orlando received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 113-102 to the Toronto Raptors. The losing side was boosted by center Wendell Carter Jr., who had 20 points along with nine boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Houston is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-11 against the spread when favored.

Everything came up roses for Houston at home against Orlando in the teams' previous meeting in January as the team secured a 132-90 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Rockets since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: ATTSN Southwest 2

ATTSN Southwest 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a slight 1-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Houston have won eight out of their last 11 games against Orlando.