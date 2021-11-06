Through 2 Quarters

The San Antonio Spurs are flexing their muscles against the Orlando Magic, showing why they were favored to win all along. San Antonio is in control with a 52-38 lead over Orlando. The Spurs have enjoyed the tag-team combination of point guard Dejounte Murray and shooting guard Keldon Johnson. The former has ten points and three assists in addition to eight boards, while the latter has 11 points and two assists along with six rebounds.

Both San Antonio and Orlando suffered losses in their previous contests, but San Antonio is closer to making up for it. At this point it looks like San Antonio might take this one, but there's still plenty of time for a reversal of fortune.

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Orlando

Current Records: San Antonio 2-6; Orlando 2-7

What to Know

The Orlando Magic haven't won a contest against the San Antonio Spurs since Nov. 15 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Orlando's homestand continues as they prepare to take on San Antonio at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Amway Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Magic received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 92-79 to the Boston Celtics. Orlando was down 75-56 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Franz Wagner wasn't much of a difference maker for Orlando; Wagner played for 31 minutes but put up just nine points.

Meanwhile, San Antonio was just a bucket short of a victory on Wednesday and fell 109-108 to the Dallas Mavericks. Point guard Dejounte Murray put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points and eight assists along with nine boards.

The Magic are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 3-6 ATS when expected to lose.

The losses put Orlando at 2-7 and the Spurs at 2-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Orlando has only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. San Antonio has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.40% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Odds

The Spurs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Injury Report for Orlando

E'Twaun Moore: Out (Knee)

Michael Carter-Williams: Out (Ankle)

Jonathan Isaac: Out (Knee)

Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for San Antonio