How to watch Magic vs. Spurs: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Orlando (home) vs. San Antonio (away)
Current Records: Orlando 4-7; San Antonio 5-6
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs are staying on the road on Friday, facing off against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center. San Antonio staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
On Wednesday, San Antonio lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a decisive 129-114 margin. San Antonio's defeat came about despite a quality game from SG DeMar DeRozan, who had 27 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Orlando and the Philadelphia 76ers, but Orlando stepped up in the second half. Orlando enjoyed a cozy 112-97 win over Philadelphia. C Nikola Vucevic and F Aaron Gordon were among the main playmakers for the Magic as the former posted a double-double on 25 points and 12 boards and the latter dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 boards along with seven assists.
Orlando's victory lifted them to 4-7 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 5-6. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Magic are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 99.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Magic, the Spurs rank third in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 48.5 on average. Maybe that strength will give the Spurs the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Magic are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spurs.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 212
Series History
San Antonio have won five out of their last eight games against Orlando.
- Dec 19, 2018 - San Antonio 129 vs. Orlando 90
- Nov 04, 2018 - Orlando 117 vs. San Antonio 110
- Mar 13, 2018 - San Antonio 108 vs. Orlando 72
- Oct 27, 2017 - Orlando 114 vs. San Antonio 87
- Feb 15, 2017 - San Antonio 107 vs. Orlando 79
- Nov 29, 2016 - Orlando 95 vs. San Antonio 83
- Feb 10, 2016 - San Antonio 98 vs. Orlando 96
- Feb 01, 2016 - San Antonio 107 vs. Orlando 92
