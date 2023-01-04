Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Orlando
Current Records: Oklahoma City 16-21; Orlando 13-24
What to Know
The Orlando Magic will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Amway Center after having had a few days off. Orlando is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
The Magic's 2022 ended with a 119-100 loss against the Washington Wizards last week. Orlando was down 98-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of guard Franz Wagner, who had 28 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Oklahoma City's strategy against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. OKC couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 than the 150-117 stomp they dished out against Boston at home. With Oklahoma City ahead 74-54 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Their point guard Josh Giddey looked sharp as he had 25 points and five assists along with five rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Magic are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.
Oklahoma City's win lifted them to 16-21 while Orlando's defeat dropped them down to 13-24. Allowing an average of 116.84 points per game, OKC hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Magic are a slight 2-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Orlando.
