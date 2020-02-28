How to watch Magic vs. Timberwolves: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Orlando

Current Records: Minnesota 17-40; Orlando 26-32

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (4-4), but not for long. Minnesota will head out on the road to face off against Orlando at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Amway Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Things were close when Minnesota and the Miami Heat clashed on Wednesday, but Minnesota ultimately edged out the opposition 129-126. The Timberwolves' shooting guard D'Angelo Russell did his thing and shot 7-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points, six assists and five boards.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 64-64 at the half for the Magic and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, but the Magic stepped up in the second half for a 130-120 win. Orlando's power forward Aaron Gordon was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds along with six dimes. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Gordon.

The wins brought the Timberwolves up to 17-40 and Orlando to 26-32. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota is fourth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 116.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Minnesota, Orlando comes into the matchup boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.1.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Orlando and Minnesota both have four wins in their last eight games.