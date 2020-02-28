How to watch Magic vs. Timberwolves: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Orlando
Current Records: Minnesota 17-40; Orlando 26-32
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (4-4), but not for long. Minnesota will head out on the road to face off against Orlando at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Amway Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Things were close when Minnesota and the Miami Heat clashed on Wednesday, but Minnesota ultimately edged out the opposition 129-126. The Timberwolves' shooting guard D'Angelo Russell did his thing and shot 7-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points, six assists and five boards.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 64-64 at the half for the Magic and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, but the Magic stepped up in the second half for a 130-120 win. Orlando's power forward Aaron Gordon was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds along with six dimes. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Gordon.
The wins brought the Timberwolves up to 17-40 and Orlando to 26-32. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota is fourth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 116.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Minnesota, Orlando comes into the matchup boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.1.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Orlando and Minnesota both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Feb 07, 2019 - Orlando 122 vs. Minnesota 112
- Jan 04, 2019 - Minnesota 120 vs. Orlando 103
- Jan 16, 2018 - Orlando 108 vs. Minnesota 102
- Nov 22, 2017 - Minnesota 124 vs. Orlando 118
- Jan 30, 2017 - Minnesota 111 vs. Orlando 105
- Nov 09, 2016 - Minnesota 123 vs. Orlando 107
- Dec 01, 2015 - Orlando 96 vs. Minnesota 93
- Nov 18, 2015 - Orlando 104 vs. Minnesota 101
