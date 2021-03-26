Who's Playing

Portland @ Orlando

Current Records: Portland 26-18; Orlando 15-29

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.68 points per matchup before their game Friday. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET March 26 at Amway Center. These two teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Portland sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 125-122 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Having forecasted a close victory for the Trail Blazers, the oddsmakers were right on the money. It was another big night for their shooting guard CJ McCollum, who shot 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points and eight dimes.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up 59-59 at the half for Orlando and the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, but the Magic stepped up in the second half for a 112-111 win. Orlando's center Nikola Vucevic did his thing and dropped a double-double on 27 points and 14 rebounds.

This next contest looks promising for Portland, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Portland, who are 22-22 against the spread.

The Trail Blazers are now 26-18 while Orlando sits at 15-29. Portland is 14-11 after wins this year, Orlando 6-8.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won nine out of their last 11 games against Orlando.