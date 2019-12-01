How to watch Magic vs. Warriors: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Orlando (home) vs. Golden State (away)

Current Records: Orlando 7-11; Golden State 4-16

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.4 points per matchup. They are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Orlando Magic at 6 p.m. ET at Amway Center. The Warriors might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The game between Golden State and the Miami Heat last week was not particularly close, with Golden State falling 122-105.

Meanwhile, Orlando came up short against the Toronto Raptors, falling 90-83. PF Jonathan Isaac had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only eight points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State has only been able to knock down 43.20% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Orlando has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in points per game, with only 101.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.98

Odds

The Magic are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Warriors.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 205

Series History

Golden State have won seven out of their last eight games against Orlando.