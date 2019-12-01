How to watch Magic vs. Warriors: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Magic vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando (home) vs. Golden State (away)
Current Records: Orlando 7-11; Golden State 4-16
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.4 points per matchup. They are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Orlando Magic at 6 p.m. ET at Amway Center. The Warriors might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
The game between Golden State and the Miami Heat last week was not particularly close, with Golden State falling 122-105.
Meanwhile, Orlando came up short against the Toronto Raptors, falling 90-83. PF Jonathan Isaac had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only eight points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State has only been able to knock down 43.20% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Orlando has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in points per game, with only 101.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.98
Odds
The Magic are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Warriors.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 205
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won seven out of their last eight games against Orlando.
- Feb 28, 2019 - Orlando 103 vs. Golden State 96
- Nov 26, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Orlando 110
- Dec 01, 2017 - Golden State 133 vs. Orlando 112
- Nov 13, 2017 - Golden State 110 vs. Orlando 100
- Mar 16, 2017 - Golden State 122 vs. Orlando 92
- Jan 22, 2017 - Golden State 118 vs. Orlando 98
- Mar 07, 2016 - Golden State 119 vs. Orlando 113
- Feb 25, 2016 - Golden State 130 vs. Orlando 114
