Who's Playing

Golden State @ Orlando

Current Records: Golden State 16-13; Orlando 11-18

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Amway Center. Bragging rights belong to Golden State for now since they're up 9-2 across their past 11 matchups.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Warriors ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 120-112 victory over the Miami Heat. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 61-46 deficit. Small forward Kent Bazemore and shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. were among the main playmakers for Golden State as the former had 26 points along with eight boards and the latter had 23 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Orlando had enough points to win and then some against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, taking their contest 107-89. Orlando can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Terrence Ross, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 30 points and six rebounds.

Golden State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Warriors are now 16-13 while the Magic sit at 11-18. Golden State is 7-8 after wins this year, Orlando 4-6.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won nine out of their last 11 games against Orlando.