Who's Playing
Washington @ Orlando
Current Records: Washington 15-21; Orlando 13-23
What to Know
The Orlando Magic haven't won a contest against the Washington Wizards since Dec. 27 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Magic and Washington will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center. The Wizards should still be riding high after a big victory, while Orlando will be looking to regain their footing.
On Wednesday, Orlando got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Detroit Pistons an easy 121-101 win. Orlando was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 66-47. Guard Franz Wagner (19 points) was the top scorer for Orlando.
Meanwhile, Washington ended the year with a bang, routing the Phoenix Suns 127-102 on Wednesday. Among those leading the charge for the Wizards was power forward Rui Hachimura, who had 30 points along with five boards.
The Magic are expected to lose this next one by 7. Now might not be the best time to take Orlando against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
When the two teams previously met in March, Orlando lost to Washington on the road by a decisive 127-110 margin. Maybe Orlando will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.00
Odds
The Wizards are a solid 7-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 6.5-point favorite.
Series History
Washington have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Orlando.
- Mar 30, 2022 - Washington 127 vs. Orlando 110
- Jan 12, 2022 - Washington 112 vs. Orlando 106
- Jan 09, 2022 - Washington 102 vs. Orlando 100
- Nov 13, 2021 - Washington 104 vs. Orlando 92
- Apr 07, 2021 - Washington 131 vs. Orlando 116
- Dec 27, 2020 - Orlando 120 vs. Washington 113
- Dec 26, 2020 - Orlando 130 vs. Washington 120
- Jan 08, 2020 - Orlando 123 vs. Washington 89
- Jan 01, 2020 - Orlando 122 vs. Washington 101
- Dec 03, 2019 - Orlando 127 vs. Washington 120
- Nov 17, 2019 - Orlando 125 vs. Washington 121
- Mar 13, 2019 - Washington 100 vs. Orlando 90
- Jan 25, 2019 - Washington 95 vs. Orlando 91
- Nov 12, 2018 - Washington 117 vs. Orlando 109
- Nov 09, 2018 - Orlando 117 vs. Washington 108
- Apr 11, 2018 - Orlando 101 vs. Washington 92
- Feb 03, 2018 - Washington 115 vs. Orlando 98
- Jan 12, 2018 - Washington 125 vs. Orlando 119
- Dec 23, 2017 - Washington 130 vs. Orlando 103
- Mar 05, 2017 - Washington 115 vs. Orlando 114
- Dec 06, 2016 - Orlando 124 vs. Washington 116
- Nov 25, 2016 - Washington 94 vs. Orlando 91
- Nov 05, 2016 - Orlando 88 vs. Washington 86
- Jan 09, 2016 - Washington 105 vs. Orlando 99
- Jan 01, 2016 - Washington 103 vs. Orlando 91
- Nov 14, 2015 - Washington 108 vs. Orlando 99
- Oct 28, 2015 - Washington 88 vs. Orlando 87