Who's Playing

Washington @ Orlando

Current Records: Washington 15-21; Orlando 13-23

What to Know

The Orlando Magic haven't won a contest against the Washington Wizards since Dec. 27 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Magic and Washington will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center. The Wizards should still be riding high after a big victory, while Orlando will be looking to regain their footing.

On Wednesday, Orlando got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Detroit Pistons an easy 121-101 win. Orlando was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 66-47. Guard Franz Wagner (19 points) was the top scorer for Orlando.

Meanwhile, Washington ended the year with a bang, routing the Phoenix Suns 127-102 on Wednesday. Among those leading the charge for the Wizards was power forward Rui Hachimura, who had 30 points along with five boards.

The Magic are expected to lose this next one by 7. Now might not be the best time to take Orlando against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

When the two teams previously met in March, Orlando lost to Washington on the road by a decisive 127-110 margin. Maybe Orlando will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Wizards are a solid 7-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 6.5-point favorite.

Series History

Washington have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Orlando.