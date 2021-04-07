Who's Playing

Washington @ Orlando

Current Records: Washington 17-32; Orlando 17-33

What to Know

The Washington Wizards haven't won a game against the Orlando Magic since March 13 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Washington and Orlando will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center. The Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.73 points per contest.

It was close but no cigar for Washington as they fell 103-101 to the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Despite the defeat, Washington had strong showings from point guard Russell Westbrook, who posted a triple-double on 23 points, 14 boards, and 11 dimes, and small forward Davis Bertans, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 17 points and five rebounds. Westbrook now has 19 triple-doubles this year.

Meanwhile, Orlando came up short against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, falling 119-109. The Magic were up 65-47 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. The top scorers for Orlando were shooting guard Terrence Ross (19 points), power forward Chuma Okeke (19 points), and small forward James Ennis III (17 points).

The Wizards are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-8 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Washington at 17-32 and Orlando at 17-33. Washington is 10-21 after losses this season, the Magic 9-23.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wizards are a 3.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Orlando.