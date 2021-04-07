Who's Playing
Washington @ Orlando
Current Records: Washington 17-32; Orlando 17-33
What to Know
The Washington Wizards haven't won a game against the Orlando Magic since March 13 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Washington and Orlando will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center. The Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.73 points per contest.
It was close but no cigar for Washington as they fell 103-101 to the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Despite the defeat, Washington had strong showings from point guard Russell Westbrook, who posted a triple-double on 23 points, 14 boards, and 11 dimes, and small forward Davis Bertans, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 17 points and five rebounds. Westbrook now has 19 triple-doubles this year.
Meanwhile, Orlando came up short against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, falling 119-109. The Magic were up 65-47 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. The top scorers for Orlando were shooting guard Terrence Ross (19 points), power forward Chuma Okeke (19 points), and small forward James Ennis III (17 points).
The Wizards are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-8 against the spread when favored.
The losses put Washington at 17-32 and Orlando at 17-33. Washington is 10-21 after losses this season, the Magic 9-23.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wizards are a 3.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Washington have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Orlando.
- Dec 27, 2020 - Orlando 120 vs. Washington 113
- Dec 26, 2020 - Orlando 130 vs. Washington 120
- Jan 08, 2020 - Orlando 123 vs. Washington 89
- Jan 01, 2020 - Orlando 122 vs. Washington 101
- Dec 03, 2019 - Orlando 127 vs. Washington 120
- Nov 17, 2019 - Orlando 125 vs. Washington 121
- Mar 13, 2019 - Washington 100 vs. Orlando 90
- Jan 25, 2019 - Washington 95 vs. Orlando 91
- Nov 12, 2018 - Washington 117 vs. Orlando 109
- Nov 09, 2018 - Orlando 117 vs. Washington 108
- Apr 11, 2018 - Orlando 101 vs. Washington 92
- Feb 03, 2018 - Washington 115 vs. Orlando 98
- Jan 12, 2018 - Washington 125 vs. Orlando 119
- Dec 23, 2017 - Washington 130 vs. Orlando 103
- Mar 05, 2017 - Washington 115 vs. Orlando 114
- Dec 06, 2016 - Orlando 124 vs. Washington 116
- Nov 25, 2016 - Washington 94 vs. Orlando 91
- Nov 05, 2016 - Orlando 88 vs. Washington 86
- Jan 09, 2016 - Washington 105 vs. Orlando 99
- Jan 01, 2016 - Washington 103 vs. Orlando 91
- Nov 14, 2015 - Washington 108 vs. Orlando 99
- Oct 28, 2015 - Washington 88 vs. Orlando 87