Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Dallas

Current Records: Philadelphia 36-17; Dallas 29-23

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks are getting right back to it as they host the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET April 12 at American Airlines Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Dallas now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Mavericks lost 119-117 to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday on a last-minute jumper from San Antonio's small forward DeMar DeRozan with 0:01 remaining. Despite the loss, Dallas got a solid performance out of center Kristaps Porzingis, who posted a double-double on 31 points and 15 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Porzingis has had at least 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Philadelphia this past Saturday. They blew past the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-93. The Sixers' center Joel Embiid did his thing and had 27 points along with nine rebounds and four blocks.

Dallas is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 7 easily too and instead slipped up with a 102-93. In other words, don't count the Sixers out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won six out of their last 11 games against Philadelphia.