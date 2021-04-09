Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Dallas

Current Records: Milwaukee 32-18; Dallas 28-22

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks are getting right back to it as they host the Milwaukee Bucks at 9 p.m. ET April 8 at American Airlines Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Dallas came up short against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, falling 102-93. This was hardly the result the Mavericks or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10 points over Houston heading into this matchup. The losing side was boosted by center Kristaps Porzingis, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee was just a bucket short of a win on Tuesday and fell 122-121 to the Golden State Warriors. Milwaukee's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Khris Middleton, who had 28 points and seven assists, and point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 29 points and five assists.

It was close but no cigar for Dallas as they fell 112-109 to the Bucks in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe the Mavericks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bucks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Dallas have won six out of their last 11 games against Milwaukee.

Jan 15, 2021 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Dallas 109

Aug 08, 2020 - Dallas 136 vs. Milwaukee 132

Dec 16, 2019 - Dallas 120 vs. Milwaukee 116

Feb 08, 2019 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Dallas 107

Jan 21, 2019 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Dallas 106

Dec 08, 2017 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Dallas 102

Nov 18, 2017 - Dallas 111 vs. Milwaukee 79

Apr 02, 2017 - Dallas 109 vs. Milwaukee 105

Nov 06, 2016 - Dallas 86 vs. Milwaukee 75

Jan 08, 2016 - Milwaukee 96 vs. Dallas 95

Dec 28, 2015 - Dallas 103 vs. Milwaukee 93

Injury Report for Dallas

JJ Redick: Out (Heel)

Willie Cauley-Stein: Out (Covid-19)

Tyrell Terry: Out (Personal)

Injury Report for Milwaukee