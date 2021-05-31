Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Dallas
Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 1-2; Dallas 2-1
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers will face off against the Dallas Mavericks in a playoff contest at American Airlines Center at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Los Angeles won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Clippers are hoping for another victory. They came out on top against Dallas by a score of 118-108 this past Friday. Small forward Kawhi Leonard was the offensive standout of the matchup for Los Angeles, picking up 36 points along with eight rebounds.
Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic March 30 easily too and instead slipped up with a 103-96. In other words, don't count Dallas out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $145.00
Odds
The Clippers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won 18 out of their last 30 games against Dallas.
- May 28, 2021 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Dallas 108
- May 25, 2021 - Dallas 127 vs. Los Angeles 121
- May 22, 2021 - Dallas 113 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Mar 17, 2021 - Dallas 105 vs. Los Angeles 89
- Mar 15, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Dallas 99
- Dec 27, 2020 - Dallas 124 vs. Los Angeles 73
- Aug 30, 2020 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Dallas 97
- Aug 25, 2020 - Los Angeles 154 vs. Dallas 111
- Aug 23, 2020 - Dallas 135 vs. Los Angeles 133
- Aug 21, 2020 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Dallas 122
- Aug 19, 2020 - Dallas 127 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Aug 17, 2020 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Dallas 110
- Aug 06, 2020 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Dallas 111
- Jan 21, 2020 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Dallas 107
- Nov 26, 2019 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Dallas 99
- Feb 25, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Dallas 112
- Jan 22, 2019 - Dallas 106 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Dec 20, 2018 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Dallas 121
- Dec 02, 2018 - Dallas 114 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Feb 05, 2018 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Dallas 101
- Dec 02, 2017 - Dallas 108 vs. Los Angeles 82
- Nov 01, 2017 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Dallas 98
- Apr 05, 2017 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Dallas 101
- Mar 23, 2017 - Dallas 97 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Dec 23, 2016 - Dallas 90 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 23, 2016 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Dallas 104
- Apr 10, 2016 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Dallas 91
- Mar 07, 2016 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Dallas 90
- Nov 11, 2015 - Dallas 118 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Oct 29, 2015 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Dallas 88
Injury Report for Dallas
- JJ Redick: Out (Heel)
Injury Report for Los Angeles
- Serge Ibaka: Out (Back)