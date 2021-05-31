Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Dallas

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 1-2; Dallas 2-1

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will face off against the Dallas Mavericks in a playoff contest at American Airlines Center at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Los Angeles won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Clippers are hoping for another victory. They came out on top against Dallas by a score of 118-108 this past Friday. Small forward Kawhi Leonard was the offensive standout of the matchup for Los Angeles, picking up 36 points along with eight rebounds.

Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic March 30 easily too and instead slipped up with a 103-96. In other words, don't count Dallas out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $145.00

Odds

The Clippers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Los Angeles have won 18 out of their last 30 games against Dallas.

May 28, 2021 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Dallas 108

May 25, 2021 - Dallas 127 vs. Los Angeles 121

May 22, 2021 - Dallas 113 vs. Los Angeles 103

Mar 17, 2021 - Dallas 105 vs. Los Angeles 89

Mar 15, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Dallas 99

Dec 27, 2020 - Dallas 124 vs. Los Angeles 73

Aug 30, 2020 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Dallas 97

Aug 25, 2020 - Los Angeles 154 vs. Dallas 111

Aug 23, 2020 - Dallas 135 vs. Los Angeles 133

Aug 21, 2020 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Dallas 122

Aug 19, 2020 - Dallas 127 vs. Los Angeles 114

Aug 17, 2020 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Dallas 110

Aug 06, 2020 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Dallas 111

Jan 21, 2020 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Dallas 107

Nov 26, 2019 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Dallas 99

Feb 25, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Dallas 112

Jan 22, 2019 - Dallas 106 vs. Los Angeles 98

Dec 20, 2018 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Dallas 121

Dec 02, 2018 - Dallas 114 vs. Los Angeles 110

Feb 05, 2018 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Dallas 101

Dec 02, 2017 - Dallas 108 vs. Los Angeles 82

Nov 01, 2017 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Dallas 98

Apr 05, 2017 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Dallas 101

Mar 23, 2017 - Dallas 97 vs. Los Angeles 95

Dec 23, 2016 - Dallas 90 vs. Los Angeles 88

Nov 23, 2016 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Dallas 104

Apr 10, 2016 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Dallas 91

Mar 07, 2016 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Dallas 90

Nov 11, 2015 - Dallas 118 vs. Los Angeles 108

Oct 29, 2015 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Dallas 88

Injury Report for Dallas

JJ Redick: Out (Heel)

Injury Report for Los Angeles