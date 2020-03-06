How to watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis @ Dallas
Current Records: Memphis 31-31; Dallas 38-25
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies are set to square off in a Southwest Division matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.57 points per game.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Dallas ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 127-123 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Dallas can attribute much of their success to power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who posted a double-double on 34 points and 12 rebounds in addition to five blocks. That makes it four consecutive games in which Porzingis has had at least 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Memphis on the road against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday as the squad secured a 118-79 win. That 39-point margin sets a new team best for the Grizz on the season. Shooting guard Josh Jackson (19 points) and point guard Tyus Jones (18 points) were the top scorers for Memphis.
Their wins bumped Dallas to 38-25 and Memphis to 31-31. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Mavericks and the Grizz clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Dallas have won ten out of their last 18 games against Memphis.
- Feb 05, 2020 - Memphis 121 vs. Dallas 107
- Nov 09, 2019 - Dallas 138 vs. Memphis 122
- Apr 07, 2019 - Dallas 129 vs. Memphis 127
- Apr 05, 2019 - Memphis 122 vs. Dallas 112
- Mar 02, 2019 - Memphis 111 vs. Dallas 81
- Nov 19, 2018 - Memphis 98 vs. Dallas 88
- Mar 10, 2018 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 80
- Nov 22, 2017 - Dallas 95 vs. Memphis 94
- Oct 26, 2017 - Memphis 96 vs. Dallas 91
- Oct 25, 2017 - Dallas 103 vs. Memphis 94
- Apr 12, 2017 - Dallas 100 vs. Memphis 93
- Mar 31, 2017 - Memphis 99 vs. Dallas 90
- Mar 03, 2017 - Dallas 104 vs. Memphis 100
- Nov 18, 2016 - Memphis 80 vs. Dallas 64
- Apr 08, 2016 - Dallas 103 vs. Memphis 93
- Feb 06, 2016 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 110
- Dec 18, 2015 - Dallas 97 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 24, 2015 - Memphis 110 vs. Dallas 96
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Curry's return about future, not present
Steve Kerr said Curry being back on the court is a 'springboard into next year'
-
Takeaways from Stephen Curry's return
Stephen Curry looked great in his first game in more than four months
-
Steph Curry drops behind-the-back dime
Curry was looking to facilitate early on, then got his shot going in his second stint of playing...
-
Report: Lakers sign Dion Waiters
The Lakers are taking a big swing to try to find a bench scorer
-
Top picks: Value in Curry's return
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
NBA Star Index: Logo LeBron heating up
LeBron has been taking some entertaining shots -- and making them
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game