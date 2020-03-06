How to watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Dallas

Current Records: Memphis 31-31; Dallas 38-25

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies are set to square off in a Southwest Division matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.57 points per game.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Dallas ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 127-123 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Dallas can attribute much of their success to power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who posted a double-double on 34 points and 12 rebounds in addition to five blocks. That makes it four consecutive games in which Porzingis has had at least 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Memphis on the road against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday as the squad secured a 118-79 win. That 39-point margin sets a new team best for the Grizz on the season. Shooting guard Josh Jackson (19 points) and point guard Tyus Jones (18 points) were the top scorers for Memphis.

Their wins bumped Dallas to 38-25 and Memphis to 31-31. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Mavericks and the Grizz clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dallas have won ten out of their last 18 games against Memphis.