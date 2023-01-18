Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Dallas

Current Records: Atlanta 22-22; Dallas 24-21

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at American Airlines Center after having had a few days off. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The Mavericks ended up a good deal behind the Portland Trail Blazers when they played on Sunday, losing 140-123. Despite the defeat, Dallas got a solid performance out of point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 28 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Atlanta netted a 121-113 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday. It was another big night for Atlanta's point guard Dejounte Murray, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 28 points and seven assists.

Dallas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Atlanta's win lifted them to 22-22 while Dallas' loss dropped them down to 24-21. Allowing an average of 115.84 points per game, Atlanta hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.10

Odds

The Mavericks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Atlanta have won nine out of their last 14 games against Dallas.