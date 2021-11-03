Through 3 Quarters

It's been a high-scoring affair so far as the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks have combined for 190 points three quarters in. Sitting on a score of 99-91, the Heat have looked like the better team out there today, but there's still one more quarter to play. Even if it hasn't cost them yet, they are allowing more points than usual (their average is 97 points per game).

Miami and Dallas came into this game with previous-game wins. It's looking like Miami will be able to keep the momentum, but Dallas still has a quarter to right the ship.

Who's Playing

Miami @ Dallas

Current Records: Miami 5-1; Dallas 4-2

What to Know

The Miami Heat will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at American Airlines Center after having had a few days off. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Heat made easy work of the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday and carried off a 129-103 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Miami had established a 102-79 advantage. Their small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and had 27 points and seven assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Dallas didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 105-99 victory. It was another big night for the Mavericks' point guard Luka Doncic, who almost posted a triple-double on 23 points, ten assists, and eight rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Heat are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Miami up to 5-1 and Dallas to 4-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, the Mavericks have only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Heat are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won nine out of their last 12 games against Dallas.

May 04, 2021 - Dallas 127 vs. Miami 113

Jan 01, 2021 - Dallas 93 vs. Miami 83

Feb 28, 2020 - Miami 126 vs. Dallas 118

Dec 14, 2019 - Miami 122 vs. Dallas 118

Mar 28, 2019 - Miami 105 vs. Dallas 99

Feb 13, 2019 - Miami 112 vs. Dallas 101

Jan 29, 2018 - Miami 95 vs. Dallas 88

Dec 22, 2017 - Miami 113 vs. Dallas 101

Feb 27, 2017 - Dallas 96 vs. Miami 89

Jan 19, 2017 - Miami 99 vs. Dallas 95

Feb 03, 2016 - Miami 93 vs. Dallas 90

Jan 01, 2016 - Miami 106 vs. Dallas 82

Injury Report for Dallas

Kristaps Porzingis: Out (Back)

Trey Burke: Out (Covid-19)

Maxi Kleber: Out (Oblique)

Injury Report for Miami