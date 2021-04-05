Who's Playing

Utah @ Dallas

Current Records: Utah 38-11; Dallas 27-21

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Dallas Mavericks are heading back home. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. ET Monday at American Airlines Center. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Mavericks took their matchup against the Washington Wizards this past Saturday by a conclusive 109-87 score. It was another big night for Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic, who had 26 points and six assists along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, Utah simply couldn't be stopped this past Saturday, as they easily beat the Orlando Magic at home 137-91. With the Jazz ahead 78-40 at the half, the game was all but over already. Their shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points.

Dallas is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Dallas to 27-21 and Utah to 38-11. With both the Mavericks and the Jazz swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Dallas.