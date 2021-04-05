Who's Playing
Utah @ Dallas
Current Records: Utah 38-11; Dallas 27-21
What to Know
After five games on the road, the Dallas Mavericks are heading back home. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. ET Monday at American Airlines Center. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
The Mavericks took their matchup against the Washington Wizards this past Saturday by a conclusive 109-87 score. It was another big night for Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic, who had 26 points and six assists along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, Utah simply couldn't be stopped this past Saturday, as they easily beat the Orlando Magic at home 137-91. With the Jazz ahead 78-40 at the half, the game was all but over already. Their shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points.
Dallas is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Dallas to 27-21 and Utah to 38-11. With both the Mavericks and the Jazz swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
Utah have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Dallas.
- Jan 29, 2021 - Utah 120 vs. Dallas 101
- Jan 27, 2021 - Utah 116 vs. Dallas 104
- Aug 10, 2020 - Dallas 122 vs. Utah 114
- Feb 10, 2020 - Utah 123 vs. Dallas 119
- Jan 25, 2020 - Utah 112 vs. Dallas 107
- Feb 23, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. Dallas 109
- Nov 14, 2018 - Dallas 118 vs. Utah 68
- Nov 07, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Dallas 102
- Oct 28, 2018 - Utah 113 vs. Dallas 104
- Mar 22, 2018 - Utah 119 vs. Dallas 112
- Feb 24, 2018 - Utah 97 vs. Dallas 90
- Oct 30, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Dallas 89
- Feb 09, 2017 - Dallas 112 vs. Utah 105
- Jan 20, 2017 - Utah 112 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 16, 2016 - Utah 103 vs. Dallas 100
- Nov 02, 2016 - Utah 97 vs. Dallas 81
- Apr 11, 2016 - Dallas 101 vs. Utah 92
- Feb 09, 2016 - Utah 121 vs. Dallas 119
- Nov 20, 2015 - Dallas 102 vs. Utah 93