Who's Playing
Utah @ Dallas
Current Records: Utah 1-0; Dallas 0-1
What to Know
The Utah Jazz will square off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at American Airlines Center. Utah won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Jazz are hoping for another victory. They snuck past Dallas with a 99-93 win this past Saturday. Utah can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 32 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds, and small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who had 26 points along with five boards.
Utah is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets Jan. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 116-111. In other words, don't count Dallas out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won 17 out of their last 25 games against Dallas.
