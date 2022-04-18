Who's Playing

Utah @ Dallas

Current Records: Utah 1-0; Dallas 0-1

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will square off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at American Airlines Center. Utah won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Jazz are hoping for another victory. They snuck past Dallas with a 99-93 win this past Saturday. Utah can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 32 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds, and small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who had 26 points along with five boards.

Utah is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets Jan. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 116-111. In other words, don't count Dallas out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won 17 out of their last 25 games against Dallas.