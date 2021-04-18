Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Dallas
Current Records: Sacramento 22-34; Dallas 30-25
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings haven't won a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks since Dec. 8 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Sacramento will take on Dallas at 7:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center after having had a few days off. The odds don't look promising for the Kings, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Sacramento came up short against the Phoenix Suns this past Thursday, falling 122-114. Sacramento's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 27 points and eight assists, and shooting guard Buddy Hield, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points.
Meanwhile, Dallas came up short against the New York Knicks this past Friday, falling 117-109. Dallas' defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Luka Doncic, who almost posted a triple-double on 22 points, 19 assists, and eight rebounds.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Allowing an average of 118.80 points per game, the Kings haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: NBATV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Sacramento have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Dallas.
- Aug 04, 2020 - Dallas 114 vs. Sacramento 110
- Feb 12, 2020 - Dallas 130 vs. Sacramento 111
- Jan 15, 2020 - Dallas 127 vs. Sacramento 123
- Dec 08, 2019 - Sacramento 110 vs. Dallas 106
- Mar 26, 2019 - Sacramento 125 vs. Dallas 121
- Mar 21, 2019 - Sacramento 116 vs. Dallas 100
- Dec 16, 2018 - Sacramento 120 vs. Dallas 113
- Mar 27, 2018 - Dallas 103 vs. Sacramento 97
- Feb 13, 2018 - Sacramento 114 vs. Dallas 109
- Feb 03, 2018 - Dallas 106 vs. Sacramento 99
- Oct 20, 2017 - Sacramento 93 vs. Dallas 88
- Apr 04, 2017 - Sacramento 98 vs. Dallas 87
- Dec 18, 2016 - Dallas 99 vs. Sacramento 79
- Dec 07, 2016 - Sacramento 120 vs. Dallas 89
- Mar 27, 2016 - Sacramento 133 vs. Dallas 111
- Mar 03, 2016 - Sacramento 104 vs. Dallas 101
- Jan 05, 2016 - Dallas 117 vs. Sacramento 116
- Nov 30, 2015 - Sacramento 112 vs. Dallas 98