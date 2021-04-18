Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Dallas

Current Records: Sacramento 22-34; Dallas 30-25

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings haven't won a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks since Dec. 8 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Sacramento will take on Dallas at 7:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center after having had a few days off. The odds don't look promising for the Kings, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Sacramento came up short against the Phoenix Suns this past Thursday, falling 122-114. Sacramento's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 27 points and eight assists, and shooting guard Buddy Hield, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points.

Meanwhile, Dallas came up short against the New York Knicks this past Friday, falling 117-109. Dallas' defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Luka Doncic, who almost posted a triple-double on 22 points, 19 assists, and eight rebounds.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Allowing an average of 118.80 points per game, the Kings haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Sacramento have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Dallas.