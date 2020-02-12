How to watch Mavericks vs. Kings: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Mavericks vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Dallas
Current Records: Sacramento 21-32; Dallas 32-22
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings are staying on the road Wednesday to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. If the matchup is anything like Dallas' 127-123 win from their previous meeting January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
On Monday, Sacramento lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on the road by a decisive 123-111 margin. A silver lining for Sacramento was the play of small forward Harrison Barnes, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks were close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 123-119 to the Utah Jazz. Dallas were close to capping off a huge comeback (they were down 71-50 at the end of the half), but Dallas just didn't have quite enough oomph. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points.
Sacramento isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 6.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 26-26-1 against the spread.
Sacramento is now 21-32 while Dallas sits at 32-22. The Kings are 12-19 after losses this year, Dallas 16-5.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.90
Odds
The Mavericks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Sacramento have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Dallas.
- Jan 15, 2020 - Dallas 127 vs. Sacramento 123
- Dec 08, 2019 - Sacramento 110 vs. Dallas 106
- Mar 26, 2019 - Sacramento 125 vs. Dallas 121
- Mar 21, 2019 - Sacramento 116 vs. Dallas 100
- Dec 16, 2018 - Sacramento 120 vs. Dallas 113
- Mar 27, 2018 - Dallas 103 vs. Sacramento 97
- Feb 13, 2018 - Sacramento 114 vs. Dallas 109
- Feb 03, 2018 - Dallas 106 vs. Sacramento 99
- Oct 20, 2017 - Sacramento 93 vs. Dallas 88
- Apr 04, 2017 - Sacramento 98 vs. Dallas 87
- Dec 18, 2016 - Dallas 99 vs. Sacramento 79
- Dec 07, 2016 - Sacramento 120 vs. Dallas 89
- Mar 27, 2016 - Sacramento 133 vs. Dallas 111
- Mar 03, 2016 - Sacramento 104 vs. Dallas 101
- Jan 05, 2016 - Dallas 117 vs. Sacramento 116
- Nov 30, 2015 - Sacramento 112 vs. Dallas 98
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Bucks vs. Pacers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Bucks vs. Pacers game 10,000 times.
-
Zion's scoring tear surpasses MJ, Shaq
Williamson hung 31 points on the Blazers on Tuesday
-
How to watch: Skills Challenge
The Celtics' Jayson Tatum returns to defend his title
-
76ers move Al Horford to bench
Horford came off the bench for the first time since his rookie year
-
Report: Knicks won't hire Worldwide Wes
Wesley was originally going to join as a consultant
-
How to watch: 3-Point Contest
Nets guard Joe Harris is back to defend his title
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant