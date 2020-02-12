How to watch Mavericks vs. Kings: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Dallas

Current Records: Sacramento 21-32; Dallas 32-22

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings are staying on the road Wednesday to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. If the matchup is anything like Dallas' 127-123 win from their previous meeting January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

On Monday, Sacramento lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on the road by a decisive 123-111 margin. A silver lining for Sacramento was the play of small forward Harrison Barnes, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks were close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 123-119 to the Utah Jazz. Dallas were close to capping off a huge comeback (they were down 71-50 at the end of the half), but Dallas just didn't have quite enough oomph. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points.

Sacramento isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 6.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 26-26-1 against the spread.

Sacramento is now 21-32 while Dallas sits at 32-22. The Kings are 12-19 after losses this year, Dallas 16-5.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.90

Odds

The Mavericks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Dallas.