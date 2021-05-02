Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Dallas

Current Records: Sacramento 26-37; Dallas 36-27

What to Know

This Sunday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.08 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to American Airlines Center at 8 p.m. ET Sunday. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Sacramento sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 110-106 win over the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday. Among those leading the charge for the Kings was point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who posted a double-double on 23 points and ten assists.

Speaking of close games: the Dallas Mavericks escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Washington Wizards by the margin of a single free throw, 125-124. Point guard Luka Doncic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 31 points, 20 dimes, and 12 boards. Doncic now has nine triple-doubles this season.

Their wins bumped Sacramento to 26-37 and Dallas to 36-27. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Sacramento have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Dallas.