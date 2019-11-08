How to watch Mavericks vs. Knicks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Mavericks vs. Knicks basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas (home) vs. New York (away)
Current Records: Dallas 5-2; New York 1-7
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the New York Knicks can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Friday. They are staying on the road, facing off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. New York is limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.
The Knicks have to be hurting after a devastating 122-102 loss at the hands of the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.
Dallas escaped with a win against the Orlando Magic by the margin of a single free throw, 107-106.
Dallas' victory lifted them to 5-2 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 1-7. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Dallas comes into the matchup boasting the fourth most rebounds per game in the league at 48.3. Less enviably, New York has only been able to knock down 42.50% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against New York.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 11-point favorite against the Knicks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 215
Series History
Dallas have won five out of their last eight games against New York.
- Jan 30, 2019 - Dallas 114 vs. New York 90
- Nov 02, 2018 - New York 118 vs. Dallas 106
- Mar 13, 2018 - Dallas 110 vs. New York 97
- Jan 07, 2018 - New York 100 vs. Dallas 96
- Jan 25, 2017 - Dallas 103 vs. New York 95
- Nov 14, 2016 - New York 93 vs. Dallas 77
- Mar 30, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. New York 89
- Dec 07, 2015 - Dallas 104 vs. New York 97
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Whiteside responds to O'Neal's criticism
The former NBA superstars both questioned Whiteside's effort
-
Butler sends Heat videobombers away
Note to self: Don't videobomb Jimmy Butler
-
Best NBA DFS lineups, Nov. 8 picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
LeBron playing new brand of defense
With renewed effort and mastery of his new scheme, LeBron is a different kind of star defender...
-
Wizards vs. Cavaliers odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Wizards vs. Celtics on Friday 10,000 times.
-
Lakers vs. Heat odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Lakers vs. Heat on Friday 10,000 times.
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans