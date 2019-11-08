How to watch Mavericks vs. Knicks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Dallas (home) vs. New York (away)

Current Records: Dallas 5-2; New York 1-7

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the New York Knicks can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Friday. They are staying on the road, facing off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. New York is limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.

The Knicks have to be hurting after a devastating 122-102 loss at the hands of the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Dallas escaped with a win against the Orlando Magic by the margin of a single free throw, 107-106.

Dallas' victory lifted them to 5-2 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 1-7. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Dallas comes into the matchup boasting the fourth most rebounds per game in the league at 48.3. Less enviably, New York has only been able to knock down 42.50% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against New York.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 11-point favorite against the Knicks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 215

Series History

Dallas have won five out of their last eight games against New York.