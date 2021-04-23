Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Dallas
Current Records: Los Angeles 35-23; Dallas 31-26
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 1 of 2019. Dallas is getting right back to it as they host Los Angeles at 9:30 p.m. ET April 22 at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks should still be riding high after a victory, while the Lakers will be looking to regain their footing.
Dallas beat the Detroit Pistons 127-117 on Wednesday. Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 30 points, ten rebounds, and nine dimes.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Los Angeles and the Utah Jazz on Monday was not particularly close, with Los Angeles falling 111-97. Los Angeles was down 85-65 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Center Andre Drummond wasn't much of a difference maker for Los Angeles; Drummond finished with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Dallas is expected to win a tight contest on Thursday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.
Dallas suffered a grim 138-115 defeat to the Lakers in the teams' previous meeting last December. Maybe the Mavericks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a 3-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 19 games against Dallas.
- Dec 25, 2020 - Los Angeles 138 vs. Dallas 115
- Jan 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Dallas 114
- Dec 29, 2019 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Dallas 95
- Dec 01, 2019 - Dallas 114 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Nov 01, 2019 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Dallas 110
- Jan 07, 2019 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Dallas 97
- Nov 30, 2018 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Dallas 103
- Oct 31, 2018 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Dallas 113
- Mar 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 103 vs. Dallas 93
- Feb 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Dallas 102
- Feb 10, 2018 - Dallas 130 vs. Los Angeles 123
- Jan 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Dallas 101
- Mar 07, 2017 - Dallas 122 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Jan 22, 2017 - Dallas 122 vs. Los Angeles 73
- Dec 29, 2016 - Dallas 101 vs. Los Angeles 89
- Nov 08, 2016 - Dallas 109 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Jan 26, 2016 - Dallas 92 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Nov 13, 2015 - Dallas 90 vs. Los Angeles 82
- Nov 01, 2015 - Dallas 103 vs. Los Angeles 93
Injury Report for Dallas
- Maxi Kleber: Out (Back)
- Tyrell Terry: Out (Personal)
Injury Report for Los Angeles
- Jared Dudley: Out (Knee)
- LeBron James: Out (Ankle)