Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Dallas

Current Records: Los Angeles 35-23; Dallas 31-26

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 1 of 2019. Dallas is getting right back to it as they host Los Angeles at 9:30 p.m. ET April 22 at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks should still be riding high after a victory, while the Lakers will be looking to regain their footing.

Dallas beat the Detroit Pistons 127-117 on Wednesday. Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 30 points, ten rebounds, and nine dimes.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Los Angeles and the Utah Jazz on Monday was not particularly close, with Los Angeles falling 111-97. Los Angeles was down 85-65 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Center Andre Drummond wasn't much of a difference maker for Los Angeles; Drummond finished with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Dallas is expected to win a tight contest on Thursday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.

Dallas suffered a grim 138-115 defeat to the Lakers in the teams' previous meeting last December. Maybe the Mavericks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a 3-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 19 games against Dallas.

Dec 25, 2020 - Los Angeles 138 vs. Dallas 115

Jan 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Dallas 114

Dec 29, 2019 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Dallas 95

Dec 01, 2019 - Dallas 114 vs. Los Angeles 100

Nov 01, 2019 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Dallas 110

Jan 07, 2019 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Dallas 97

Nov 30, 2018 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Dallas 103

Oct 31, 2018 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Dallas 113

Mar 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 103 vs. Dallas 93

Feb 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Dallas 102

Feb 10, 2018 - Dallas 130 vs. Los Angeles 123

Jan 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Dallas 101

Mar 07, 2017 - Dallas 122 vs. Los Angeles 111

Jan 22, 2017 - Dallas 122 vs. Los Angeles 73

Dec 29, 2016 - Dallas 101 vs. Los Angeles 89

Nov 08, 2016 - Dallas 109 vs. Los Angeles 97

Jan 26, 2016 - Dallas 92 vs. Los Angeles 90

Nov 13, 2015 - Dallas 90 vs. Los Angeles 82

Nov 01, 2015 - Dallas 103 vs. Los Angeles 93

Injury Report for Dallas

Maxi Kleber: Out (Back)

Tyrell Terry: Out (Personal)

Injury Report for Los Angeles