Who's Playing

Orlando @ Dallas

Current Records: Orlando 8-35; Dallas 23-19

What to Know

The Orlando Magic have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Dallas Mavericks and are hoping to record their first win since March 8 of 2019. They will face off at 9:30 p.m. ET Jan. 15 at American Airlines Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. If the contest is anything like Dallas' 130-124 victory from their previous meeting in March of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Magic were able to grind out a solid victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, winning 116-109. Center Moe Wagner and small forward Franz Wagner were among the main playmakers for Orlando as the former had 26 points and the latter had 19 points and seven assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dallas made easy work of the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday and carried off a 112-85 win. Dallas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Luka Doncic, who posted a triple-double on 27 points, 12 boards, and ten assists, and point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 15 points and nine assists in addition to five steals and five boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Doncic has had at least 11 rebounds.

Orlando is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Magic are now 8-35 while the Mavericks sit at 23-19. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Orlando is stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 102.1 on average. Dallas' defense has more to brag about, as they they rank third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 103 on average. Orlando might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won eight out of their last 12 games against Orlando.