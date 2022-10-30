Who's Playing

Orlando @ Dallas

Current Records: Orlando 1-5; Dallas 2-3

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks are getting right back to it as they host the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 30 at American Airlines Center. Orlando will be strutting in after a win while the Mavericks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Dallas fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 117-111. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Dallas was far and away the favorite. The losing side was boosted by point guard Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 31 points, 16 rebounds, and ten dimes. The matchup made it Doncic's fifth in a row with at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, everything went Orlando's way against the Charlotte Hornets this past Friday as they made off with a 113-93 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51-30. It was another big night for Orlando's power forward Paolo Banchero, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 12 boards along with seven assists.

It was close but no cigar for the Mavericks as they fell 110-108 to the Magic when the two teams previously met in January. Maybe Dallas will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Florida

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Dallas have won nine out of their last 14 games against Orlando.