Through 1 Quarter

The Brooklyn Nets typically have all the answers at home, but the Dallas Mavericks are posing a tough problem. Either squad is in a position to win, but the Mavericks lead 37-32. Their offense has come from several players so far.

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Dallas

Current Records: Brooklyn 43-23; Dallas 37-28

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets' road trip will continue as they head to American Airlines Center at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas will be strutting in after a victory while the Nets will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 124-118 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite the loss, Brooklyn got a solid performance out of point guard Kyrie Irving, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points and five dimes.

Meanwhile, Dallas didn't have too much trouble with the Miami Heat on the road on Tuesday as they won 127-113. Dallas' small forward Tim Hardaway Jr. looked sharp as he shot 10-for-18 from downtown and finished with 36 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nets are expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Brooklyn ended up a good deal behind the Mavericks when they played in the teams' previous meeting in February, losing 115-98. Can Brooklyn avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Nets slightly, as the game opened with the Nets as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won seven out of their last ten games against Brooklyn.

Feb 27, 2021 - Dallas 115 vs. Brooklyn 98

Jan 02, 2020 - Dallas 123 vs. Brooklyn 111

Mar 04, 2019 - Brooklyn 127 vs. Dallas 88

Nov 21, 2018 - Dallas 119 vs. Brooklyn 113

Mar 17, 2018 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Dallas 106

Nov 29, 2017 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Dallas 104

Mar 19, 2017 - Dallas 111 vs. Brooklyn 104

Mar 10, 2017 - Dallas 105 vs. Brooklyn 96

Jan 29, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. Brooklyn 79

Dec 23, 2015 - Dallas 119 vs. Brooklyn 118

Injury Report for Dallas

Kristaps Porzingis: Out (Knee)

Maxi Kleber: Out (Achilles)

Tyrell Terry: Out (Personal)

Injury Report for Brooklyn