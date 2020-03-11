How to watch Mavericks vs. Nuggets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Denver @ Dallas

Current Records: Denver 43-21; Dallas 39-27

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will head out on the road to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at American Airlines Center. Denver should still be feeling good after a victory, while Dallas will be looking to right the ship.

The Nuggets strolled past the Milwaukee Bucks with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 109-95. The top scorers for Denver were point guard Jamal Murray (21 points), power forward Paul Millsap (20 points), and power forward Jerami Grant (19 points).

Meanwhile, Dallas came up short against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, falling 119-109. One thing holding Dallas back was the mediocre play of power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who did not have his best game; he played for 37 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-15 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Denver is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 30-31-3 against the spread.

The Nuggets got away with a 107-106 win in the teams' previous meeting in January. Will they repeat their success, or do the Mavericks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $26.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Denver have won ten out of their last 17 games against Dallas.

  • Jan 08, 2020 - Denver 107 vs. Dallas 106
  • Oct 29, 2019 - Dallas 109 vs. Denver 106
  • Mar 14, 2019 - Denver 100 vs. Dallas 99
  • Feb 22, 2019 - Denver 114 vs. Dallas 104
  • Dec 18, 2018 - Denver 126 vs. Dallas 118
  • Mar 06, 2018 - Dallas 118 vs. Denver 107
  • Jan 27, 2018 - Denver 91 vs. Dallas 89
  • Jan 16, 2018 - Denver 105 vs. Dallas 102
  • Dec 04, 2017 - Dallas 122 vs. Denver 105
  • Apr 11, 2017 - Denver 109 vs. Dallas 91
  • Feb 06, 2017 - Denver 110 vs. Dallas 87
  • Dec 19, 2016 - Denver 117 vs. Dallas 107
  • Dec 12, 2016 - Dallas 112 vs. Denver 92
  • Mar 28, 2016 - Dallas 97 vs. Denver 88
  • Mar 06, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Dallas 114
  • Feb 26, 2016 - Dallas 122 vs. Denver 116
  • Nov 28, 2015 - Dallas 92 vs. Denver 81
