How to watch Mavericks vs. Nuggets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Denver @ Dallas

Current Records: Denver 43-21; Dallas 39-27

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will head out on the road to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at American Airlines Center. Denver should still be feeling good after a victory, while Dallas will be looking to right the ship.

The Nuggets strolled past the Milwaukee Bucks with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 109-95. The top scorers for Denver were point guard Jamal Murray (21 points), power forward Paul Millsap (20 points), and power forward Jerami Grant (19 points).

Meanwhile, Dallas came up short against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, falling 119-109. One thing holding Dallas back was the mediocre play of power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who did not have his best game; he played for 37 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-15 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Denver is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 30-31-3 against the spread.

The Nuggets got away with a 107-106 win in the teams' previous meeting in January. Will they repeat their success, or do the Mavericks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 218

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won ten out of their last 17 games against Dallas.