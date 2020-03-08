How to watch Mavericks vs. Pacers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
How to watch Mavericks vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana @ Dallas
Current Records: Indiana 38-25; Dallas 39-25
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers are on the road again Sunday and play against the Dallas Mavericks at 7 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. Indiana might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
The Pacers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Chicago Bulls this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 108-102 win. Indiana's power forward Domantas Sabonis did his thing and posted a double-double on 24 points and 12 boards. That makes it eight consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Dallas took their game against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Friday by a conclusive 121-96 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Dallas had established a 95-65 advantage. It was another big night for their power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds in addition to four blocks. Porzingis has also now had at least four blocks in his past three games.
The wins brought Indiana up to 38-25 and Dallas to 39-25. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pacers enter the game with a 47.60% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. Dallas has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the third most points per game in the league at 116.6. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas have won five out of their last nine games against Indiana.
- Feb 03, 2020 - Dallas 112 vs. Indiana 103
- Feb 27, 2019 - Dallas 110 vs. Indiana 101
- Jan 19, 2019 - Indiana 111 vs. Dallas 99
- Feb 26, 2018 - Dallas 109 vs. Indiana 103
- Dec 27, 2017 - Dallas 98 vs. Indiana 94
- Dec 09, 2016 - Dallas 111 vs. Indiana 103
- Oct 26, 2016 - Indiana 130 vs. Dallas 121
- Mar 12, 2016 - Indiana 112 vs. Dallas 105
- Dec 16, 2015 - Indiana 107 vs. Dallas 81
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA DFS: March 8 lineups, picks, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Irving 'soured' on Atkinson, per report
Atkinson also wasn't particularly eager about coaching Kyrie and Kevin Durant moving forward
-
Bulls vs. Nets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Bulls vs. Nets game 10,000 times.
-
Lakers vs. Clippers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Lakers vs. Clippers game 10,000 times.
-
Harden posts dubious 'quadruple-double'
This is the right way to be a homer broadcaster
-
How to watch: Clippers vs. Lakers
The Clippers can clinch the season series with a win
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles