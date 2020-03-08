How to watch Mavericks vs. Pacers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Dallas

Current Records: Indiana 38-25; Dallas 39-25

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers are on the road again Sunday and play against the Dallas Mavericks at 7 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. Indiana might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The Pacers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Chicago Bulls this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 108-102 win. Indiana's power forward Domantas Sabonis did his thing and posted a double-double on 24 points and 12 boards. That makes it eight consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dallas took their game against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Friday by a conclusive 121-96 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Dallas had established a 95-65 advantage. It was another big night for their power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds in addition to four blocks. Porzingis has also now had at least four blocks in his past three games.

The wins brought Indiana up to 38-25 and Dallas to 39-25. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pacers enter the game with a 47.60% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. Dallas has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the third most points per game in the league at 116.6. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Dallas have won five out of their last nine games against Indiana.