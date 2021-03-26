Who's Playing
Indiana @ Dallas
Current Records: Indiana 20-23; Dallas 23-19
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday at American Airlines Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Dallas' matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday was close at halftime, but the Mavericks turned on the heat in the second half with 72 points. Dallas was the clear victor by a 128-108 margin over Minnesota. Dallas' center Kristaps Porzingis did his thing and had 29 points along with nine boards.
Meanwhile, Indiana didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 116-111 win. Shooting guard Caris LeVert was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Pacers, picking up 28 points in addition to six rebounds.
The Mavericks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Dallas had enough points to win and then some against Indiana in the teams' previous meeting in January, taking their contest 124-112. Will Dallas repeat their success, or does Indiana have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas have won six out of their last 11 games against Indiana.
- Jan 20, 2021 - Dallas 124 vs. Indiana 112
- Mar 08, 2020 - Indiana 112 vs. Dallas 109
- Feb 03, 2020 - Dallas 112 vs. Indiana 103
- Feb 27, 2019 - Dallas 110 vs. Indiana 101
- Jan 19, 2019 - Indiana 111 vs. Dallas 99
- Feb 26, 2018 - Dallas 109 vs. Indiana 103
- Dec 27, 2017 - Dallas 98 vs. Indiana 94
- Dec 09, 2016 - Dallas 111 vs. Indiana 103
- Oct 26, 2016 - Indiana 130 vs. Dallas 121
- Mar 12, 2016 - Indiana 112 vs. Dallas 105
- Dec 16, 2015 - Indiana 107 vs. Dallas 81