Who's Playing

Indiana @ Dallas

Current Records: Indiana 20-23; Dallas 23-19

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday at American Airlines Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Dallas' matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday was close at halftime, but the Mavericks turned on the heat in the second half with 72 points. Dallas was the clear victor by a 128-108 margin over Minnesota. Dallas' center Kristaps Porzingis did his thing and had 29 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, Indiana didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 116-111 win. Shooting guard Caris LeVert was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Pacers, picking up 28 points in addition to six rebounds.

The Mavericks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Dallas had enough points to win and then some against Indiana in the teams' previous meeting in January, taking their contest 124-112. Will Dallas repeat their success, or does Indiana have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won six out of their last 11 games against Indiana.