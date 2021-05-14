Who's Playing

Toronto @ Dallas

Current Records: Toronto 27-43; Dallas 41-29

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks are 2-9 against the Toronto Raptors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. The Mavericks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Toronto at 9 p.m. ET May 14 at American Airlines Center. Dallas will be strutting in after a win while the Raptors will be stumbling in from a loss.

Dallas strolled past the New Orleans Pelicans with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 125-107. Point guard Luka Doncic was the offensive standout of the contest for Dallas, shooting 7-for-15 from beyond the arc and finishing with 33 points, eight dimes and eight rebounds. Doncic's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Toronto ended up a good deal behind the Chicago Bulls when they played on Thursday, losing 114-102. The losing side was boosted by small forward Stanley Johnson, who shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 35 points and ten boards in addition to five assists.

The Raptors are now 27-43 while the Mavericks sit at 41-29. Toronto has been eliminated from playoff contention. Dallas is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next two games are critical for them. They are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 7 easily too and instead slipped up with a 102-93. In other words, don't count Toronto out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won nine out of their last 11 games against Dallas.