Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Dallas

Current Records: San Antonio 18-14; Dallas 18-16

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Dallas Mavericks will meet up at 8:30 p.m. ET March 10 at American Airlines Center. Dallas should still be riding high after a win, while the Spurs will be looking to right the ship.

The point spread favored San Antonio this past Thursday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 107-102 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The top scorer for San Antonio was small forward DeMar DeRozan (20 points).

Meanwhile, Dallas bagged an 87-78 victory over Oklahoma City last week. Small forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (19 points) and power forward Kristaps Porzingis (19 points) were the top scorers for the Mavericks.

The Spurs are now 18-14 while Dallas sits at 18-16. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Antonio ranks second in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 17.4 on average. But Dallas enters the matchup with 21.3 fouls drawn per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Antonio have won 15 out of their last 21 games against Dallas.