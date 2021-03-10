Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Dallas
Current Records: San Antonio 18-14; Dallas 18-16
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Dallas Mavericks will meet up at 8:30 p.m. ET March 10 at American Airlines Center. Dallas should still be riding high after a win, while the Spurs will be looking to right the ship.
The point spread favored San Antonio this past Thursday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 107-102 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The top scorer for San Antonio was small forward DeMar DeRozan (20 points).
Meanwhile, Dallas bagged an 87-78 victory over Oklahoma City last week. Small forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (19 points) and power forward Kristaps Porzingis (19 points) were the top scorers for the Mavericks.
The Spurs are now 18-14 while Dallas sits at 18-16. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Antonio ranks second in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 17.4 on average. But Dallas enters the matchup with 21.3 fouls drawn per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
San Antonio have won 15 out of their last 21 games against Dallas.
- Jan 22, 2021 - Dallas 122 vs. San Antonio 117
- Mar 10, 2020 - San Antonio 119 vs. Dallas 109
- Feb 26, 2020 - Dallas 109 vs. San Antonio 103
- Dec 26, 2019 - Dallas 102 vs. San Antonio 98
- Nov 18, 2019 - Dallas 117 vs. San Antonio 110
- Apr 10, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Dallas 94
- Mar 12, 2019 - San Antonio 112 vs. Dallas 105
- Jan 16, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Dallas 101
- Oct 29, 2018 - San Antonio 113 vs. Dallas 108
- Dec 16, 2017 - San Antonio 98 vs. Dallas 96
- Dec 12, 2017 - Dallas 95 vs. San Antonio 89
- Nov 27, 2017 - San Antonio 115 vs. Dallas 108
- Nov 14, 2017 - San Antonio 97 vs. Dallas 91
- Apr 07, 2017 - San Antonio 102 vs. Dallas 89
- Jan 29, 2017 - Dallas 105 vs. San Antonio 101
- Nov 30, 2016 - San Antonio 94 vs. Dallas 87
- Nov 21, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Dallas 91
- Apr 13, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Dallas 91
- Feb 05, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Dallas 90
- Jan 17, 2016 - San Antonio 112 vs. Dallas 83
- Nov 25, 2015 - San Antonio 88 vs. Dallas 83