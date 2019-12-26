How to watch Mavericks vs. Spurs: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Dallas

Current Records: San Antonio 12-17; Dallas 19-10

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.66 points per game in their contest on Thursday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Dallas Mavericks will meet up at 8 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Spurs will be seeking to avenge the 117-110 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played November 18th.

San Antonio took their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday by a conclusive 145-115 score. San Antonio's PF LaMarcus Aldridge was on fire, picking up 40 points and five assists in addition to nine boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Dallas had to settle for a 110-107 loss against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Dallas was up 86-63 at the end of the third quarter but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal.

San Antonio isn't expected to pull this one out (Dallas is favored by 6.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. True fans are the only ones betting on the Spurs, currently 9-19-1 ATS, to cover the spread.

San Antonio's victory lifted them to 12-17 while Dallas' defeat dropped them down to 19-10. We'll see if the Spurs can repeat their recent success or if the Mavericks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: TNT

fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $79.98

Odds

The Mavericks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

San Antonio have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Dallas.