How to watch Mavericks vs. Spurs: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Mavericks vs. Spurs basketball game
Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Dallas
Current Records: San Antonio 12-17; Dallas 19-10
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.66 points per game in their contest on Thursday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Dallas Mavericks will meet up at 8 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Spurs will be seeking to avenge the 117-110 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played November 18th.
San Antonio took their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday by a conclusive 145-115 score. San Antonio's PF LaMarcus Aldridge was on fire, picking up 40 points and five assists in addition to nine boards and three blocks.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Dallas had to settle for a 110-107 loss against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Dallas was up 86-63 at the end of the third quarter but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal.
San Antonio isn't expected to pull this one out (Dallas is favored by 6.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. True fans are the only ones betting on the Spurs, currently 9-19-1 ATS, to cover the spread.
San Antonio's victory lifted them to 12-17 while Dallas' defeat dropped them down to 19-10. We'll see if the Spurs can repeat their recent success or if the Mavericks bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $79.98
Odds
The Mavericks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Dallas.
- Nov 18, 2019 - Dallas 117 vs. San Antonio 110
- Apr 10, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Dallas 94
- Mar 12, 2019 - San Antonio 112 vs. Dallas 105
- Jan 16, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Dallas 101
- Oct 29, 2018 - San Antonio 113 vs. Dallas 108
- Dec 16, 2017 - San Antonio 98 vs. Dallas 96
- Dec 12, 2017 - Dallas 95 vs. San Antonio 89
- Nov 27, 2017 - San Antonio 115 vs. Dallas 108
- Nov 14, 2017 - San Antonio 97 vs. Dallas 91
- Apr 07, 2017 - San Antonio 102 vs. Dallas 89
- Jan 29, 2017 - Dallas 105 vs. San Antonio 101
- Nov 30, 2016 - San Antonio 94 vs. Dallas 87
- Nov 21, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Dallas 91
- Apr 13, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Dallas 91
- Feb 05, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Dallas 90
- Jan 17, 2016 - San Antonio 112 vs. Dallas 83
- Nov 25, 2015 - San Antonio 88 vs. Dallas 83
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Luka Doncic signs deal with Jordan Brand
Here's what you need to know about Luka Doncic and Jordan Brand coming together
-
LeBron stripped of shot to tie Xmas game
Yes, this is the technical rule, but it's not the spirit of it
-
Zion 'trusts organization' in recovery
The Pelicans' top draft pick is being forced to be patient as he deals with a torn meniscus
-
NBA DFS advice, Dec. 26 lineups, picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Report: LeBron (groin) could miss games
An unfortunate collision with Patrick Beverley could force LeBron James to miss some time
-
Nuggets vs. Pelicans odds, sims, picks
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Nuggets vs. Pelicans on Christmas Day 10,000...
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...