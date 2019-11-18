How to watch Mavericks vs. Spurs: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Dallas (home) vs. San Antonio (away)

Current Records: Dallas 7-5; San Antonio 5-8

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs are 14-2 against the Dallas Mavericks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. San Antonio and Dallas will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. San Antonio is limping into the contest on a five-game losing streak.

The Spurs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 121-116 to the Portland Trail Blazers. PF LaMarcus Aldridge put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dallas was able to grind out a solid victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, winning 110-102. Dallas SG Luka Doncic looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and 15 boards along with seven assists.

San Antonio isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. True fans are the only ones betting on them, currently 3-10 ATS, to cover the spread.

Dallas' win lifted them to 7-5 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 5-8. We'll see if the Mavericks can repeat their recent success or if the Spurs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.49

Odds

The Mavericks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spurs.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 225

Series History

San Antonio have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Dallas.