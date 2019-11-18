How to watch Mavericks vs. Spurs: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Mavericks vs. Spurs basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas (home) vs. San Antonio (away)
Current Records: Dallas 7-5; San Antonio 5-8
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs are 14-2 against the Dallas Mavericks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. San Antonio and Dallas will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. San Antonio is limping into the contest on a five-game losing streak.
The Spurs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 121-116 to the Portland Trail Blazers. PF LaMarcus Aldridge put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Dallas was able to grind out a solid victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, winning 110-102. Dallas SG Luka Doncic looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and 15 boards along with seven assists.
San Antonio isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. True fans are the only ones betting on them, currently 3-10 ATS, to cover the spread.
Dallas' win lifted them to 7-5 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 5-8. We'll see if the Mavericks can repeat their recent success or if the Spurs bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.49
Odds
The Mavericks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spurs.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 225
Series History
San Antonio have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Dallas.
- Apr 10, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Dallas 94
- Mar 12, 2019 - San Antonio 112 vs. Dallas 105
- Jan 16, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Dallas 101
- Oct 29, 2018 - San Antonio 113 vs. Dallas 108
- Dec 16, 2017 - San Antonio 98 vs. Dallas 96
- Dec 12, 2017 - Dallas 95 vs. San Antonio 89
- Nov 27, 2017 - San Antonio 115 vs. Dallas 108
- Nov 14, 2017 - San Antonio 97 vs. Dallas 91
- Apr 07, 2017 - San Antonio 102 vs. Dallas 89
- Jan 29, 2017 - Dallas 105 vs. San Antonio 101
- Nov 30, 2016 - San Antonio 94 vs. Dallas 87
- Nov 21, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Dallas 91
- Apr 13, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Dallas 91
- Feb 05, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Dallas 90
- Jan 17, 2016 - San Antonio 112 vs. Dallas 83
- Nov 25, 2015 - San Antonio 88 vs. Dallas 83
