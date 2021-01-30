Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Dallas

Current Records: Phoenix 9-8; Dallas 8-11

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks haven't won a game against the Phoenix Suns since Nov. 29 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Mavericks are getting right back to it as they host Phoenix at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at American Airlines Center. Phoenix will be strutting in after a win while Dallas will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Friday, Dallas lost to the Utah Jazz on the road by a decisive 120-101 margin. Dallas was down 94-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by point guard Luka Doncic, who had 25 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Suns made easy work of the Golden State Warriors on Thursday and carried off a 114-93 victory. Phoenix's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but small forward Mikal Bridges led the charge as he had 20 points and five assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Mavericks are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Dallas is now 8-11 while Phoenix sits at 9-8. Phoenix is 3-5 after wins this season, and Dallas is 4-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Phoenix have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Dallas.