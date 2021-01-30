Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Dallas
Current Records: Phoenix 9-8; Dallas 8-11
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks haven't won a game against the Phoenix Suns since Nov. 29 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Mavericks are getting right back to it as they host Phoenix at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at American Airlines Center. Phoenix will be strutting in after a win while Dallas will be stumbling in from a loss.
On Friday, Dallas lost to the Utah Jazz on the road by a decisive 120-101 margin. Dallas was down 94-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by point guard Luka Doncic, who had 25 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Suns made easy work of the Golden State Warriors on Thursday and carried off a 114-93 victory. Phoenix's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but small forward Mikal Bridges led the charge as he had 20 points and five assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Mavericks are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
Dallas is now 8-11 while Phoenix sits at 9-8. Phoenix is 3-5 after wins this season, and Dallas is 4-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Phoenix have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Dallas.
- Dec 23, 2020 - Phoenix 106 vs. Dallas 102
- Aug 13, 2020 - Phoenix 128 vs. Dallas 102
- Aug 02, 2020 - Phoenix 117 vs. Dallas 115
- Jan 28, 2020 - Phoenix 133 vs. Dallas 104
- Nov 29, 2019 - Dallas 120 vs. Phoenix 113
- Apr 09, 2019 - Dallas 120 vs. Phoenix 109
- Jan 09, 2019 - Dallas 104 vs. Phoenix 94
- Dec 13, 2018 - Phoenix 99 vs. Dallas 89
- Oct 17, 2018 - Phoenix 121 vs. Dallas 100
- Apr 10, 2018 - Phoenix 124 vs. Dallas 97
- Jan 31, 2018 - Phoenix 102 vs. Dallas 88
- Dec 18, 2017 - Phoenix 97 vs. Dallas 91
- Apr 09, 2017 - Phoenix 124 vs. Dallas 111
- Mar 11, 2017 - Phoenix 100 vs. Dallas 98
- Jan 12, 2017 - Dallas 113 vs. Phoenix 108
- Jan 05, 2017 - Phoenix 102 vs. Dallas 95
- Jan 31, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. Phoenix 78
- Dec 14, 2015 - Dallas 104 vs. Phoenix 94
- Oct 28, 2015 - Dallas 111 vs. Phoenix 95