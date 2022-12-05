Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Dallas
Current Records: Phoenix 16-7; Dallas 11-11
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Dallas Mavericks are heading back home. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at American Airlines Center. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
The Mavericks took their contest against the New York Knicks this past Saturday by a conclusive 121-100 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Dallas had established a 93-74 advantage. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Luka Doncic, who had 30 points and seven assists in addition to eight boards and three blocks, and shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who shot 8-for-13 from downtown and finished with 28 points and seven rebounds. Doncic's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Phoenix on Sunday. They claimed a resounding 133-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on the road. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 71-41. Phoenix's center Deandre Ayton was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds. Ayton's performance made up for a slower contest against the Houston Rockets this past Friday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Dallas is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 5-12-2 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped Dallas to 11-11 and Phoenix to 16-7. With both the Mavericks and the Suns swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.54
Odds
The Mavericks are a 3-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Phoenix have won 21 out of their last 32 games against Dallas.
- Oct 19, 2022 - Phoenix 107 vs. Dallas 105
- May 15, 2022 - Dallas 123 vs. Phoenix 90
- May 12, 2022 - Dallas 113 vs. Phoenix 86
- May 10, 2022 - Phoenix 110 vs. Dallas 80
- May 08, 2022 - Dallas 111 vs. Phoenix 101
- May 06, 2022 - Dallas 103 vs. Phoenix 94
- May 04, 2022 - Phoenix 129 vs. Dallas 109
- May 02, 2022 - Phoenix 121 vs. Dallas 114
- Jan 20, 2022 - Phoenix 109 vs. Dallas 101
- Nov 19, 2021 - Phoenix 112 vs. Dallas 104
- Nov 17, 2021 - Phoenix 105 vs. Dallas 98
- Feb 01, 2021 - Phoenix 109 vs. Dallas 108
- Jan 30, 2021 - Phoenix 111 vs. Dallas 105
- Dec 23, 2020 - Phoenix 106 vs. Dallas 102
- Aug 13, 2020 - Phoenix 128 vs. Dallas 102
- Aug 02, 2020 - Phoenix 117 vs. Dallas 115
- Jan 28, 2020 - Phoenix 133 vs. Dallas 104
- Nov 29, 2019 - Dallas 120 vs. Phoenix 113
- Apr 09, 2019 - Dallas 120 vs. Phoenix 109
- Jan 09, 2019 - Dallas 104 vs. Phoenix 94
- Dec 13, 2018 - Phoenix 99 vs. Dallas 89
- Oct 17, 2018 - Phoenix 121 vs. Dallas 100
- Apr 10, 2018 - Phoenix 124 vs. Dallas 97
- Jan 31, 2018 - Phoenix 102 vs. Dallas 88
- Dec 18, 2017 - Phoenix 97 vs. Dallas 91
- Apr 09, 2017 - Phoenix 124 vs. Dallas 111
- Mar 11, 2017 - Phoenix 100 vs. Dallas 98
- Jan 12, 2017 - Dallas 113 vs. Phoenix 108
- Jan 05, 2017 - Phoenix 102 vs. Dallas 95
- Jan 31, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. Phoenix 78
- Dec 14, 2015 - Dallas 104 vs. Phoenix 94
- Oct 28, 2015 - Dallas 111 vs. Phoenix 95