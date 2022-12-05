Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Dallas

Current Records: Phoenix 16-7; Dallas 11-11

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Dallas Mavericks are heading back home. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at American Airlines Center. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Mavericks took their contest against the New York Knicks this past Saturday by a conclusive 121-100 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Dallas had established a 93-74 advantage. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Luka Doncic, who had 30 points and seven assists in addition to eight boards and three blocks, and shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who shot 8-for-13 from downtown and finished with 28 points and seven rebounds. Doncic's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Phoenix on Sunday. They claimed a resounding 133-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on the road. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 71-41. Phoenix's center Deandre Ayton was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds. Ayton's performance made up for a slower contest against the Houston Rockets this past Friday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Dallas is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 5-12-2 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Dallas to 11-11 and Phoenix to 16-7. With both the Mavericks and the Suns swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.54

Odds

The Mavericks are a 3-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Phoenix have won 21 out of their last 32 games against Dallas.