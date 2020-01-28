How to watch Mavericks vs. Suns: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Dallas

Current Records: Phoenix 19-27; Dallas 29-17

What to Know

Tonight, the Phoenix Suns are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 113.74 points per contest. Their road trip will continue as they head to American Airlines Center at 8:30 p.m. ET to face off against the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas will need to watch out since Phoenix has now posted big point totals in their last 46 contests.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 42 turnovers, the Memphis Grizzlies took down the Suns 114-109 on Sunday. Point guard Ricky Rubio had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only five points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Dallas was able to grind out a solid win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, winning 107-97. It was another big night for shooting guard Luka Doncic, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 29 points and 11 boards along with five dimes.

Phoenix isn't expected to pull this one out (Dallas is favored by 7.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Suns, who are 23-22-1 against the spread.

Dallas' victory lifted them to 29-17 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 19-27. We'll see if the Mavericks can repeat their recent success or if the Suns bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Phoenix have won eight out of their last 15 games against Dallas.