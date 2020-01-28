How to watch Mavericks vs. Suns: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Dallas
Current Records: Phoenix 19-27; Dallas 29-17
What to Know
Tonight, the Phoenix Suns are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 113.74 points per contest. Their road trip will continue as they head to American Airlines Center at 8:30 p.m. ET to face off against the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas will need to watch out since Phoenix has now posted big point totals in their last 46 contests.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 42 turnovers, the Memphis Grizzlies took down the Suns 114-109 on Sunday. Point guard Ricky Rubio had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only five points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Dallas was able to grind out a solid win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, winning 107-97. It was another big night for shooting guard Luka Doncic, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 29 points and 11 boards along with five dimes.
Phoenix isn't expected to pull this one out (Dallas is favored by 7.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Suns, who are 23-22-1 against the spread.
Dallas' victory lifted them to 29-17 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 19-27. We'll see if the Mavericks can repeat their recent success or if the Suns bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Phoenix have won eight out of their last 15 games against Dallas.
- Nov 29, 2019 - Dallas 120 vs. Phoenix 113
- Apr 09, 2019 - Dallas 120 vs. Phoenix 109
- Jan 09, 2019 - Dallas 104 vs. Phoenix 94
- Dec 13, 2018 - Phoenix 99 vs. Dallas 89
- Oct 17, 2018 - Phoenix 121 vs. Dallas 100
- Apr 10, 2018 - Phoenix 124 vs. Dallas 97
- Jan 31, 2018 - Phoenix 102 vs. Dallas 88
- Dec 18, 2017 - Phoenix 97 vs. Dallas 91
- Apr 09, 2017 - Phoenix 124 vs. Dallas 111
- Mar 11, 2017 - Phoenix 100 vs. Dallas 98
- Jan 12, 2017 - Dallas 113 vs. Phoenix 108
- Jan 05, 2017 - Phoenix 102 vs. Dallas 95
- Jan 31, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. Phoenix 78
- Dec 14, 2015 - Dallas 104 vs. Phoenix 94
- Oct 28, 2015 - Dallas 111 vs. Phoenix 95
