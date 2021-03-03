Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Dallas
Current Records: Oklahoma City 14-20; Dallas 17-16
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at American Airlines Center after having had a few days off. Dallas should still be feeling good after a win, while the Thunder will be looking to get back in the win column.
The night started off rough for OKC this past Saturday, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 126-96 walloping at the Denver Nuggets' hands. OKC was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 65-43. Power forward Darius Bazley (22 points) was the top scorer for OKC.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Dallas beat the Orlando Magic 130-124 on Monday. Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and almost finished with a triple-double on 33 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists.
Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 12-5 ATS in away games but only 19-15 all in all.
OKC is now 14-20 while Dallas sits at 17-16. The Mavericks are 9-7 after wins this season, and OKC is 9-10 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Dallas.
- Jan 27, 2020 - Dallas 107 vs. Oklahoma City 97
- Dec 31, 2019 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Dallas 101
- Mar 31, 2019 - Dallas 106 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Dec 31, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Dallas 102
- Dec 30, 2018 - Dallas 105 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Nov 10, 2018 - Dallas 111 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Feb 28, 2018 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Dallas 110
- Dec 31, 2017 - Dallas 116 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Nov 25, 2017 - Dallas 97 vs. Oklahoma City 81
- Nov 12, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Dallas 99
- Mar 27, 2017 - Oklahoma City 92 vs. Dallas 91
- Mar 05, 2017 - Dallas 104 vs. Oklahoma City 89
- Jan 26, 2017 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Dallas 98
- Apr 25, 2016 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Dallas 104
- Apr 23, 2016 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Dallas 108
- Apr 21, 2016 - Oklahoma City 131 vs. Dallas 102
- Apr 18, 2016 - Dallas 85 vs. Oklahoma City 84
- Apr 16, 2016 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Dallas 70
- Feb 24, 2016 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Dallas 103
- Jan 22, 2016 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Dallas 106
- Jan 13, 2016 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Dallas 89
- Nov 22, 2015 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Dallas 114