Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Dallas

Current Records: Oklahoma City 14-20; Dallas 17-16

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at American Airlines Center after having had a few days off. Dallas should still be feeling good after a win, while the Thunder will be looking to get back in the win column.

The night started off rough for OKC this past Saturday, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 126-96 walloping at the Denver Nuggets' hands. OKC was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 65-43. Power forward Darius Bazley (22 points) was the top scorer for OKC.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Dallas beat the Orlando Magic 130-124 on Monday. Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and almost finished with a triple-double on 33 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 12-5 ATS in away games but only 19-15 all in all.

OKC is now 14-20 while Dallas sits at 17-16. The Mavericks are 9-7 after wins this season, and OKC is 9-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Dallas.