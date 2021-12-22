Through 2 Quarters

Down one at the end of last quarter, the Dallas Mavericks have now snagged the lead. They have unwrapped a big 63-52 lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves at halftime.

The Mavericks have been riding high on the performance of point guard Jalen Brunson, who has 18 points in addition to three steals. Center Karl-Anthony Towns (17 points) and shooting guard Malik Beasley (16 points) have been the top scorers for Minnesota. Malik Beasley does need to be careful, however, as he is in early foul trouble with three.

This is the first time the Timberwolves have been down going into the third quarter in the past five games.

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Dallas

Current Records: Minnesota 15-15; Dallas 14-15

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Dallas Mavericks will compete for holiday cheer at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at American Airlines Center. Minnesota will be strutting in after a win while the Mavericks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Minnesota is hoping for another victory. They snuck past Dallas with a 111-105 win on Sunday. It was another big night for Minnesota's center Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 24 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Minnesota is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Timberwolves are now 15-15 while the Mavericks sit at 14-15. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota ranks fourth in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.9 on average. But Dallas enters the game with only 6.6 steals given up per game on average, good for second best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports - North

Odds

The Timberwolves are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Timberwolves, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Minnesota.

Injury Report for Dallas

Willie Cauley-Stein: Out (Personal)

Kristaps Porzingis: Out (Toe)

Eugene Omoruyi: Out (Foot)

Luka Doncic: Out (Ankle)

Reggie Bullock: Out (Covid-19)

Maxi Kleber: Out (Covid-19)

Josh Green: Out (Covid-19)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Minnesota