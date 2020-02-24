How to watch Mavericks vs. Timberwolves: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Dallas

Current Records: Minnesota 16-39; Dallas 34-23

What to Know

This Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.36 points per game. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at American Airlines Center. Minnesota staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

Minnesota ended up a good deal behind the Denver Nuggets when they played on Sunday, losing 128-116. Point guard Jordan McLaughlin put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 15 points and ten dimes.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Dallas had to settle for a 111-107 defeat against the Atlanta Hawks this past Saturday. The Mavericks were up 35-21 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. They got a solid performance out of shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who shot 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and five assists; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.50

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 230

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won eight out of their last 15 games against Minnesota.