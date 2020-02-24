How to watch Mavericks vs. Timberwolves: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Mavericks vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Dallas
Current Records: Minnesota 16-39; Dallas 34-23
What to Know
This Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.36 points per game. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at American Airlines Center. Minnesota staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
Minnesota ended up a good deal behind the Denver Nuggets when they played on Sunday, losing 128-116. Point guard Jordan McLaughlin put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 15 points and ten dimes.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Dallas had to settle for a 111-107 defeat against the Atlanta Hawks this past Saturday. The Mavericks were up 35-21 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. They got a solid performance out of shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who shot 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and five assists; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.50
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 230
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas have won eight out of their last 15 games against Minnesota.
- Dec 04, 2019 - Dallas 121 vs. Minnesota 114
- Apr 03, 2019 - Minnesota 110 vs. Dallas 108
- Jan 11, 2019 - Dallas 119 vs. Minnesota 115
- Oct 20, 2018 - Dallas 140 vs. Minnesota 136
- Mar 30, 2018 - Minnesota 93 vs. Dallas 92
- Dec 10, 2017 - Minnesota 97 vs. Dallas 92
- Nov 17, 2017 - Minnesota 111 vs. Dallas 87
- Nov 04, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Dallas 99
- Feb 24, 2017 - Minnesota 97 vs. Dallas 84
- Jan 15, 2017 - Dallas 98 vs. Minnesota 87
- Jan 09, 2017 - Minnesota 101 vs. Dallas 92
- Apr 03, 2016 - Dallas 88 vs. Minnesota 78
- Feb 28, 2016 - Dallas 128 vs. Minnesota 101
- Jan 20, 2016 - Dallas 106 vs. Minnesota 94
- Jan 10, 2016 - Dallas 93 vs. Minnesota 87
